CCI Trade X
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 May 2021
- Activations: 10
CCI Trade X is an EA based on Commodity Channel Index.
Commodity Channel Index parameters such as BuyShift, SlowEMA, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted.
CCI Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through CCI Trade X.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com