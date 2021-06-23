The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution.

In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data that can be examined more closely in Metatrader in order to develop your own strategy based on a TXS excitation signal or your own application.

The EA is free and you can use it to link the EA to your own applications. A description of all functions can be found on our website.





The EA can:

-> Execute signals from the TXS directly in the Metatrader

-> show signals without direct execution as excitation

-> Do a backtest with Point & Figure data





The EA cannot:

-> Act without TXS!





Your TXS team!



