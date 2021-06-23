TradeXStation
- Experts
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- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 18 July 2021
- Activations: 5
The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution.
In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data that can be examined more closely in Metatrader in order to develop your own strategy based on a TXS excitation signal or your own application.
The EA is free and you can use it to link the EA to your own applications. A description of all functions can be found on our website.
The EA can:
-> Execute signals from the TXS directly in the Metatrader
-> show signals without direct execution as excitation
-> Do a backtest with Point & Figure data
The EA cannot:
-> Act without TXS!
Your TXS team!