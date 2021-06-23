TradeXStation

The EA TradeXStation serves as an interface between the Excel-based TradeXStation (TXS) and the Metatrader. The trading signals from the TXS can, depending on your configuration, already be interpreted as a ready-made signal by the Metatrader or you can treat the signal as a stimulus without execution.

In addition to the trading signals, it is possible to examine the EA in backtest mode with pure signals from the TXS. This primarily includes pure Point & Figure raw data, or pre-filtered data that can be examined more closely in Metatrader in order to develop your own strategy based on a TXS excitation signal or your own application.

The EA is free and you can use it to link the EA to your own applications. A description of all functions can be found on our website.


The EA can:

-> Execute signals from the TXS directly in the Metatrader

-> show signals without direct execution as excitation

-> Do a backtest with Point & Figure data


The EA cannot:

-> Act without TXS!


Your TXS team!


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MWC Ratio 5
Joerg Hamann
2 (2)
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The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Important note: MAs are not available in version 1.0. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will
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MWC COX 5
Joerg Hamann
3 (1)
Indicators
The MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions of the Commitments of Traders Report released by the CFTC once a week for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks. Additional Features Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated ( not in the MQL5 Version 1.0 ) Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into   [...]/MQL5/Files   folder.  ->  www.myweeklycot.com/t
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MWC Ratio
Joerg Hamann
4 (1)
Indicators
The Commitments of Traders Ratio Indicator is one of these things you never thought about it before you really see the magic behind it. The indicator shows the Ratio of long/short positions released by the CFTC once a week. If you have a look on the Sreenshot you can see two (three) zones of interest. Zone 1: The Switches (Red -> Green, Green -> Red) Zone 2: MA cross Zone 3: If you combine this with the COX indicator an additional zone will appear. You also can experiment with Ratio crossing MA
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MWC COX
Joerg Hamann
5 (1)
Indicators
MWC COX indicator shows the extreme zones of net short/long positions for four periods of time. Default settings are periods of 12, 26, 52 and 156 weeks. Additional Features - Displays the sum of all 4 periods in one line - MA, MOM and RSI indicators are integrated Please make sure that you download the MWC_Demo.zip file and unpack it into   [...]/MQL4/Files   folder.  ->  www.myweeklycot.com/teaser-demo
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