Stochastic Trade X MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Stochastic Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Commodity Channel Index.
Stochastic parameters such as Period_Current, K_period1, D_period1, Slowing1, BuyShift1, BuyShift2, BuyShift3, BuyValue, SellShift1, SellShift2, SellShift3 and SellValue can be adjusted.
Stochastic Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Stochastic Trade X MT5.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com