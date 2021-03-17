Golden Cross and Dead Cross Indicator

This FX indicator shows exactly when you need to buy or sell a position and is based on moving average indicator (golden cross and dead cross).

If a golden cross or dead cross is detected, arrows will appear and an alert will sound.

If you see the up arrow, the price will go up.

When there appear down arrow, the price will go down.

So you can decide easily buy or sell based on the information which you can gain from moving average! You can adjust the period in parameter settings. Default number is 13 and 26.

This is useful for every time frame trade.





Please download FREE DEMO and check the product out!

If you need for more function to add this indicator, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.

E-Mail--support@btntechfx.com



