BO Time Trading

  • Experts
  • Chi Sum Poon
    Chi Sum Poon

    Chi Sum Poon

    5 (2)
    This is Gary Poon

    I will first study of trading on demo account then to real account.
    This is my only account on MQL5.com, I will not create another one for now.
    If there are any queries or concerns, please refer to the broker details from my signals.

    Thank you.
    21 products
  • Version: 4.50
  • Updated: 8 May 2024
  • Activations: 5

---Bar Open Time Trading---

Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar."

We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly!

This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades.

This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more.

Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have you considered trading news events, such as non-farm payroll (NFP) releases?

If any of you have found out effective trading times in any market, please share them with me. Thank you!


It is possible.
In the first few seconds of each minute,
In the first few seconds of every 5 minutes,
In the first few seconds of every half-hour,
In the first few seconds of each hour,
There may be some insights.

======


市場上的交易程式中, 很多時候也是在每支 Bar 一開始時交易, 所謂 "Per Bar"

我們可以在每支 Bar 的頭幾秒推斷之後的走勢, 讓子彈飛吧~

此 EA 比較 Bar Open 價和 "幾秒後" 的價作出交易

此 EA 適用於所有市場, 黃金, 指數, 外匯......

請大家發掘不同市場不同時段玩法, 可以試炒新聞? 非農?

如果各位朋友在任何市場找到有效的交易時段，請與我分享，謝謝！


可能

每分鐘頭幾秒

每第5分鐘嘅頭幾秒

每半個鐘嘅頭幾秒

每一個鐘嘅頭幾秒

都會有啲啟示


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Stanislav Tomilov
4.93 (44)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
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Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
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BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Chi Sum Poon
Experts
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