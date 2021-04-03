The Morning Star FX

The Morning Star

This indicator is based on the MorningStar. You can find easily when you should get the position of BUY. Also, you can adjust the parameter settings. *What is the Morningstar?--https://btntechfx.com/?product=301

HOW TO USE

Blue UP Arrow--Price will go up(You should get the position of BUY.)

This indicator is useable when you use M15 or H1 indicator. (We do not recommend using this indicator in other time flame.)

*Indicators are displayed when using live charts instead of strategy testers.

Parameter Settings( Customizable )

AVGRANGE_VAL (You can adjust the value of average range.)

If you need for more function to add this indicator, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.

E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com



