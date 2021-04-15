UsdJpy Pro

This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X! https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you.

HOW TO USE

1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal.

2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1 time frame!)

3.Good Luck!

This Expert Advisor is made for H1 trade! We do not recommend using this EA with other time frame.

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Please download FREE DEMO and check the product out!

If you need for more function to add this EA, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.

E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com







