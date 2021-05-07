ADM Trade X
- Experts
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- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 24 May 2021
- Activations: 10
ADM Trade X is an EA based onAverage Directional Movement Index.
Average Directional Movement Index parameters such as BuyPeriod1, BuyShift1, BuyPeriod2, BuyShift2, SellPeriod1, SellShift1, SellPeriod2 and SellShift2 can be adjusted.
ADM Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through ADM Trade X.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com