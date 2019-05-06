Black Arbitrage MT4

Attention!!! Do not try to test the EA in the Tester - it is simply impossible, because the EA opens positions on different 26 instruments. The tester is able to test only one pair.

The EA uses 6 strategies. Trading is carried out in a pair of several currencies at the same time, for example, the EA opens orders simultaneously for two or more pairs and closes when a certain profit is reached.





The EA trades many major currency pairs. Monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/author/profi_mql Detailed description of important parameters and download set files here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/726848

МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40132 Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum recommended balance for the EA (when used on recommended pairs and timeframes) is $ 1000 or $ 10 on a cent account.

Broker Broker with five-digit and three-digit quotes.

EA requires a standard VPS server. ( EA does not work on MQL5 VPS )

Pairs and timeframe

EURUSD. GBPUSD. GBPJPY. USDCHF. USDJPY. AUDUSD. GBPAUD. USDCAD. GBPCAD. EURAUD. EURCAD. EURGBP. EURJPY. GBPCHF. NZDUSD. GBPNZD. EURCHF. AUDCAD. NZDCAD. NZDCHF. NZDJPY. CHFJPY. CADJPY. CADCHF. AUDNZD. EURNZD.





Parameters

EURUSD - if true , use EURUSD;

- if , use EURUSD; ...

EURNZD - if true , use EURNZD;

- if , use EURNZD; strategy_1 - if true, strategy 1 is used;

- if true, strategy 1 is used; ...

strategy_6 - if true, strategy 6 is used;

- if true, strategy 6 is used; Multi-currency trailing stop as a percentage of the balance:



Take Profit Finish - take profit as a percentage after which all orders are closed;

- take profit as a percentage after which all orders are closed;



Trailing stop 1,2 - trailing stop percentage;

- trailing stop percentage;



Trailing step 1,2 - trailing step in percent;

- trailing step in percent;

Multi-currency take profit as a percentage of the balance, after reaching the percentage profit Advisor closes all orders and stops working:



Use_Closing_Profit_in_Percentage - true take profit as a percentage;

- true take profit as a percentage;



Use Alert, EMAIL - notifications after closing orders;

- notifications after closing orders;



Start_Balance - starting balance for interest calculation;

- starting balance for interest calculation;



Percent of the Start Balance - the percent of the starting balance;

- the percent of the starting balance; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

- enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Use_Risk_StopLoss - The risk-based stop loss.

- The risk-based stop loss. Custom_balance - FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

- FreeMargin = false or Balance = true.

Percentage Risk — interest risk based on stop loss.

— interest risk based on stop loss. Fixed_Lot - fixed lot (if Use_Risk_StopLoss is false );

- fixed lot (if is ); Order Type - trading direction;

- trading direction; Order Comment - comments to orders;

- comments to orders; Slippage - allowed slippage before an order is triggered;

- allowed slippage before an order is triggered; Show_Info_Panel - use the information panel ( false - faster backtest);

- use the information panel ( - faster backtest); Show_additional_panel - use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only;

- use the info panel for profit indicator per each month, for backtest only; Multi_Currency_BackTest :

: true - use the multi-currency tester;



false - use the current currency and timeframe;

Adaptation of the spread to the stop loss - adapt the stop loss to spread;

- adapt the stop loss to spread; Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; Stop strategy trend - disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread;

- disable trend-following trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours) if the average spread exceeds Max_Spread; Trading within the week: Monday - trade on Monday;

- trade on Monday;

...



Friday - trade on Friday.

- trade on Friday. Time trading within a day:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time; GMT_mode - GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

- GMT offset of the broker server time (0 - disabled);

Every_Day_Start - operation start time (hh:mm);

- operation start time (hh:mm);

Every_Day_End - operation end time (hh:mm).

- operation end time (hh:mm). Time to disable on Friday:

Use time - if true , the EA trades by time;

- if , the EA trades by time;

Disable_in_Friday - operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).







