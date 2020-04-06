Mercury MT4
- Experts
- Marta Gonzalez
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mercury MT4 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert.Mercury MT4 It is an advanced trading system. The system is ideal for consolidated market.
You can download the demo and test it yourself.
-
Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
- "Safety first" approach in development.
- Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.
- Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
- Fast VPS a most.
-
The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
Input parameters:
Magic Number:One different number for pair.
LOT: Initial lot of the system, and based lot of the algoritm
Stair step: Initial distance into two level of order
max order: Number of max order open in one cycle.
------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.
I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.
Try the demo now!