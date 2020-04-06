Mercury MT4

 Mercury MT4 it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert.

 Mercury MT4   It is an advanced trading system.  The system is ideal for consolidated market.    

  You can download the demo and test it yourself. 

 

    • Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.


    • "Safety first" approach in development.
      • Stress-tests on historical data  for    multiple pairs.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.

          • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.


            Input parameters:

            Magic Number:One different number for pair.

            LOT: Initial lot of the system, and based lot of the algoritm

            Stair step: Initial distance into two level of order

            max order:  Number of max order open in one cycle.

            ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

            I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

            I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


            Try the demo now!




