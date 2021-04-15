Red EA X

This Expert Advisor is useful for H1 trade. Generally, we recommend to use this Expert Advisor with USDJPY trade!

We added Account Initial Money Protect function!(AIMP) This function will protect your account's initial deposit, so you will not lose your initial money!

HOW TO USE

1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal.

2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1 time flame!)

3.Good Luck!

This Expert Advisor is made for H1 trade! We do not recommend using this EA with other time flame.

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Please download FREE DEMO and check the product out!

If you need for more function to add this EA, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.

E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com



