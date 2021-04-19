Peanut Indicator

This indicator indicates trend with thick blue and red LINE based on Golden cross, Dead cross, and MACD. You can adjust the number freely in parameter settings(MA Period, MACD Value).

Thus, you can adjust this indicator to your trading currency type, period, and so on. This indicator's default number is suited for USD/JPY M30 or H1 trade.

HOW TO USE

GREEN LINE:RISE, BUY

RED LINE:FALL, SELL

Parameters(Customizable)

MAPeriod1 (Short term) MAPeriod2 (Long term) MACDBUY_Value (MACD is above Value.) MACDSELL_Value (MACD is below Value.) Audible_Alerts=true or false

Please download FREE DEMO and check the product out!

If you need for more function to add this indicator, feel free to contact us! We'll do the job exactly what you want to modify this product.

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