Bears Power Trade X
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 25 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Bears Power Trade X is an EA based on Bears Power.
Bears Power parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift and SellValue can be adjusted.
Bears Power Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Bears Power Trade X.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com