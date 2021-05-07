New York Trade X
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 23 May 2021
- Activations: 10
Money Flow X is an EA based on Money Flow Index.
Money Flow Index parameters such as BuyShift, BuyPeriod, BuyValue, SellShift, SellPeriod and SellValue can be adjusted.
Money Flow Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades.
May your dreams come true through Money Flow Trade X.
Good luck.
=== Inquiries ===
E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com