RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA MT5
- Experts
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Phan Van KhoaAlgorithmic trader and MQL5 developer based in Vietnam. I build Expert Advisors, indicators, and trading utilities — available on the MQL5 Market. Focused on automation, risk management, and practical trading solutions.
- Version: 1.0
RSI Bollinger Reversal Scalper EA for MetaTrader 5
A professional automated trading system combining RSI (Relative Strength Index) and Bollinger Bands for high-precision mean-reversion entries on XAUUSD (Gold) M5.
Key Features:
- Dual Confirmation: RSI oversold/overbought + Bollinger Band boundary touch
- Optimized Timeframe: XAUUSD M5 for maximum trade opportunities
- Risk Management: Dynamic lot sizing based on account equity
- Small Account Ready: Operates safely on accounts from $30
- No Martingale / No Grid: Safe single-position execution
Backtest Metrics (1.5 Years XAUUSD M5):
- Profit Factor: > 1.5
- Win Rate: ~58%
- Max Drawdown: < 20%
- Total Trades: > 60 trades
Free release for Exness IB community. Compatible with MT5 build 3000+.