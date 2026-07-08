Basket Grid EA

FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA

FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions.

Main Features

  • Smart Dual Basket Grid System
  • Intelligent Grid Management
  • Adaptive Lot Progression
  • Automatic Lot Balance Attack
  • Dynamic Lot Compensation
  • Independent Buy and Sell Basket Control
  • Basket Profit Target by Points or Percentage
  • Automatic Weak Basket Recovery
  • Advanced Risk Protection
  • Emergency Close System
  • Real-Time Information Panel
  • Optimized Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Optimized Profiles for NAS100
  • Optimized Profiles for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Custom Profile for Any Other Symbol
  • High-Speed Execution
  • Professional License Protection

Optimized Default Profiles

FLF PRO includes carefully prepared default profiles for:

  • XAUUSD (Gold)
  • NAS100
  • BTCUSD

These profiles automatically apply optimized internal parameters designed for each symbol.

These default settings are recommendations only and are NOT mandatory.

Every broker provides different trading conditions, including spread, contract specifications, volatility, execution speed, and symbol characteristics. Users are encouraged to optimize the settings according to their broker, trading account, and personal risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For the best trading experience, it is recommended to use:

  • Low-latency VPS
  • Fast ECN/STP execution
  • Hedging account
  • Stable internet connection
  • Low spreads whenever possible

Capital Requirements

FLF PRO is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor.

Because grid strategies may maintain multiple open positions simultaneously, the EA is intended for traders with adequate trading capital and appropriate margin availability.

Using insufficient capital or excessive leverage may significantly increase trading risk.

Proper money management is essential.

Recommended Symbols

  • XAUUSD
  • NAS100
  • BTCUSD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Account Type

Compatible with brokers supporting Hedging accounts.

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all timeframes.

Important Notice

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

FLF PRO is a trading tool designed to assist execution and trade management. Market conditions continuously change, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Users should fully understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.

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XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
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The value of this EA ranges from $1,000 to $2,500. However, to celebrate Spain's World Cup victory, the full paid version is being offered free of charge to the first 100 users who download it. In other words, the first 100 downloads will receive the complete version for free. FLF17 PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA FLF PRO is a professional and highly flexible Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt to different account sizes, trading styles, and market conditions. It can be configure
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FLF 2026.07.09 10:44 
 

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