Basket Grid EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 17.1
FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.
It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions.
Main Features
- Smart Dual Basket Grid System
- Intelligent Grid Management
- Adaptive Lot Progression
- Automatic Lot Balance Attack
- Dynamic Lot Compensation
- Independent Buy and Sell Basket Control
- Basket Profit Target by Points or Percentage
- Automatic Weak Basket Recovery
- Advanced Risk Protection
- Emergency Close System
- Real-Time Information Panel
- Optimized Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD)
- Optimized Profiles for NAS100
- Optimized Profiles for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
- Custom Profile for Any Other Symbol
- High-Speed Execution
- Professional License Protection
Optimized Default Profiles
FLF PRO includes carefully prepared default profiles for:
- XAUUSD (Gold)
- NAS100
- BTCUSD
These profiles automatically apply optimized internal parameters designed for each symbol.
These default settings are recommendations only and are NOT mandatory.
Every broker provides different trading conditions, including spread, contract specifications, volatility, execution speed, and symbol characteristics. Users are encouraged to optimize the settings according to their broker, trading account, and personal risk tolerance.
Recommended Trading Conditions
For the best trading experience, it is recommended to use:
- Low-latency VPS
- Fast ECN/STP execution
- Hedging account
- Stable internet connection
- Low spreads whenever possible
Capital Requirements
FLF PRO is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor.
Because grid strategies may maintain multiple open positions simultaneously, the EA is intended for traders with adequate trading capital and appropriate margin availability.
Using insufficient capital or excessive leverage may significantly increase trading risk.
Proper money management is essential.
Recommended Symbols
- XAUUSD
- NAS100
- BTCUSD
Platform
MetaTrader 5
Account Type
Compatible with brokers supporting Hedging accounts.
Recommended Timeframes
Compatible with all timeframes.
Important Notice
Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
FLF PRO is a trading tool designed to assist execution and trade management. Market conditions continuously change, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.
Users should fully understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.
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