FLF PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA

FLF PRO is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

It combines advanced grid logic with intelligent dual basket management to provide flexible position handling, adaptive trade management, and efficient basket control across different market conditions.

Main Features

Smart Dual Basket Grid System

Intelligent Grid Management

Adaptive Lot Progression

Automatic Lot Balance Attack

Dynamic Lot Compensation

Independent Buy and Sell Basket Control

Basket Profit Target by Points or Percentage

Automatic Weak Basket Recovery

Advanced Risk Protection

Emergency Close System

Real-Time Information Panel

Optimized Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD)

Optimized Profiles for NAS100

Optimized Profiles for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Custom Profile for Any Other Symbol

High-Speed Execution

Professional License Protection

Optimized Default Profiles

FLF PRO includes carefully prepared default profiles for:

XAUUSD (Gold)

NAS100

BTCUSD

These profiles automatically apply optimized internal parameters designed for each symbol.

These default settings are recommendations only and are NOT mandatory.

Every broker provides different trading conditions, including spread, contract specifications, volatility, execution speed, and symbol characteristics. Users are encouraged to optimize the settings according to their broker, trading account, and personal risk tolerance.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For the best trading experience, it is recommended to use:

Low-latency VPS

Fast ECN/STP execution

Hedging account

Stable internet connection

Low spreads whenever possible

Capital Requirements

FLF PRO is an advanced grid-based Expert Advisor.

Because grid strategies may maintain multiple open positions simultaneously, the EA is intended for traders with adequate trading capital and appropriate margin availability.

Using insufficient capital or excessive leverage may significantly increase trading risk.

Proper money management is essential.

Recommended Symbols

XAUUSD

NAS100

BTCUSD

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Account Type

Compatible with brokers supporting Hedging accounts.

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all timeframes.

Important Notice

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

FLF PRO is a trading tool designed to assist execution and trade management. Market conditions continuously change, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profits or eliminate trading risk.

Users should fully understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.