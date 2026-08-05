EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse is a multi-market scalping Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines market structure, price zones, multi-timeframe analysis and adaptive trade management.

The Expert Advisor automatically scans supported instruments, evaluates trading conditions and manages every opened position according to its individual trading plan.

Trading Approach

VantaPulse combines several market components before creating a trading setup:

Higher-timeframe trend and directional context

Market structure and swing analysis

Break of Structure and Change of Character

Supply and demand areas

Order Block zones

Fair Value Gap zones

Price reaction and displacement

Volatility and spread conditions

Entry quality scoring

Structural Stop Loss and target planning

A trade is opened only when the active conditions meet the configured entry requirements. The strategy does not rely on one indicator alone.

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The Expert Advisor uses lower timeframes for entry detection and higher timeframes for trend and market context.

The automatic timeframe engine can evaluate:

M1 for lower-timeframe price reaction

M5 for the main scalping setup

M15 for structure and directional confirmation

Higher timeframes for broader market bias when required

The chart timeframe does not need to be the same as the active signal timeframe. The current signal timeframe is displayed on the cockpit panel.

Multi-Market Scanner

VantaPulse can scan multiple instruments from one chart.

Supported market categories may include:

Forex

Gold and other metals

Stock indices

Energy instruments

Cryptocurrency CFDs

Instrument availability depends on the broker.

The built-in symbol resolver can detect broker-specific names and suffixes. Examples include:

XAUUSD, XAUUSDm or GOLD

US30, US30m or WallStreet

USTEC, NAS100 or US100

USOIL, WTI or XTIUSD

BTCUSD, BTCUSDm or broker-specific variants

A manual symbol mapping option is also available for brokers that use uncommon instrument names.

Entry Engine

The entry engine can evaluate several types of market opportunities:

Trend continuation

Pullback and retest

Supply or demand reaction

Order Block reaction

Fair Value Gap reaction

Structure breakout

Breakout retest

Liquidity reaction

Early zone reaction when the configured conditions are satisfied

Each setup receives an entry score. The minimum score and confirmation requirements can be adjusted through the input settings.

Risk and Trade Management

Every position is opened with a defined Stop Loss and target plan.

The management system includes:

Structure-based Stop Loss placement

ATR-aware Stop Loss distance

Spread-aware order protection

TP1, TP2 and TP3 target planning

Minimum risk-to-reward filtering

Break-even management

Staged profit locking

Stop Loss movement after target milestones

Optional trailing management

Target front-run adjustment

Maximum spread filter

Maximum open-position limits

Fixed-lot and risk-based volume options

When TP1 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward break-even according to the selected settings.

When TP2 is reached, the EA can move the Stop Loss toward the TP1 level.

Every open position is managed independently using its position identifier. Opening a new trade on the same symbol does not intentionally stop management of an earlier position.

Note: Multiple simultaneous positions on the same symbol require an MT5 hedging account.

On-Chart Cockpit

The built-in cockpit provides access to the main monitoring and control functions.

Available sections include:

Trade status and active position plan

Support and resistance monitoring

Trend analysis

Currency strength monitoring

Trading-session information

Market structure and zone analysis

Multi-market scanner

Performance report panel

The panel can display:

Current entry price

Active Stop Loss

TP1, TP2 and TP3 levels

Current trade score

Open-position status

Break-even status

Stop Loss lock stage

Trailing status

Current signal timeframe

Analysis drawings can be shown or hidden without removing the Expert Advisor from the chart.

HTML Performance Report

VantaPulse includes a local HTML reporting system for trades opened by the Expert Advisor.

The report panel supports:

From-date and to-date selection

Calendar-based date filtering

Market dropdown filter

All-markets selection

Closed-trade count

Net trading result

Win-rate calculation

Detailed trade history

Performance statistics

HTML report export

Reports are generated locally inside the MetaTrader 5 Files directory.

Broker Adaptation

The Expert Advisor reads the actual trading specifications of every detected instrument, including:

Digits and point size

Tick size and tick value

Contract size

Minimum and maximum volume

Volume step

Minimum Stop Loss distance

Freeze level

Filling mode

Current trading availability

Volume calculation, Stop Loss distance and order execution are adjusted using the instrument information supplied by the broker.

Main Features

MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor

Automated multi-market scanning

Multi-timeframe market analysis

Trend and market-structure filtering

Order Block and Fair Value Gap analysis

Supply and demand zone monitoring

Rule-based entry scoring

Adaptive Stop Loss and target planning

TP1, TP2 and TP3 management

Break-even and staged profit lock

Independent multiple-position management

Universal broker symbol resolver

Interactive trading cockpit

HTML performance report

Automatic and manual trading controls

Basic Installation

Install the Expert Advisor through MetaTrader 5. Open one chart, preferably M5. Attach EA Scalping Robot VantaPulse to the chart. Enable Algo Trading. Select the required scanning source and instruments. Configure the lot size and risk settings. Confirm that the cockpit displays AUTO ON. Keep MetaTrader 5 open and connected while automated trading is enabled.

The Expert Advisor can monitor multiple markets from one chart. It is not necessary to attach a separate copy to every scanned instrument.

Important Input Groups

Market scanning and watchlist

Universal broker symbol resolver

Automatic timeframe selection

Entry score requirements

Trend and structure filters

Order Block and Fair Value Gap settings

Spread and volatility filters

Fixed-lot and risk settings

Maximum open positions

Structure-based Stop Loss

TP1, TP2 and TP3 planning

Break-even and staged profit lock

Trailing management

Chart drawings

Cockpit display

HTML report filters

Recommended Use

Broker specifications, spread, execution speed, available instruments and price history can affect trading behavior.

Use the default settings as a starting point and test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before enabling live trading.

For continuous operation, MetaTrader 5 must remain open and connected. A suitable virtual hosting environment may be used according to the trader's own requirements.

Platform

MetaTrader 5 only.

Risk Notice

Trading Forex, metals, indices, energy instruments and cryptocurrency CFDs involves financial risk. Market conditions can change, and historical or simulated results do not guarantee future performance.

The Expert Advisor does not eliminate trading risk. The user remains responsible for the selected lot size, risk settings, broker conditions and trading account.