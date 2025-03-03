Gold BB

The trading advisor is designed to automate trading on financial markets using the Bollinger Bands and ATR (Average True Range) indicators. It is designed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform and allows you to open and close positions depending on current market conditions. Optimized for working on XAUUSD+ with the M15 timeframe

How it works:

Indicators:

- Bollinger Bands: Used to determine overbought and oversold levels. The advisor opens positions when the closing price goes beyond the upper or lower band;

- ATR (Average True Range): Used to filter signals. The advisor opens positions only in low volatility conditions, when the ATR value is below the specified threshold.

Logic for opening positions:

- Buy: If the closing price crosses the lower Bollinger Band and the ATR value is below the threshold, the advisor opens a buy position.

- Sell: If the closing price crosses the upper Bollinger Band and the ATR value is below the threshold, the advisor opens a sell position.

Position Management:

- Position Closing: Before opening a new position in the opposite direction, the EA closes all current positions of the same type.

- Lot Size: The lot size can be increased by a multiplier (LotSizeMultiplier) when opening new positions in the same direction.

- StopLoss and TakeProfit: Set in points if specified in the parameters.

Restrictions:

- Interval between orders: The EA can be configured to open new positions only after a certain number of bars (BarsInterval).

- Multiple Orders: The user can allow or prohibit opening multiple orders in the same direction.

Main Parameters:

- LotSize: Lot size for the first position.

- AllowMultipleOrders: Allow opening multiple orders in the same direction.

- BarsInterval: Minimum number of bars between opening new orders.

- LotSizeMultiplier: Lot size multiplier for new positions.

- StopLoss: StopLoss level in points (0 = do not use).

- TakeProfit: TakeProfit level in points (0 = do not use).

- BandsPeriod: Period for the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- BandsDeviation: Deviation for the Bollinger Bands indicator.

- ATRPeriod: Period for the ATR indicator.

- ATRThreshold: ATR threshold for signal filtering.

- MagicNumber: Magic number for order identification

Advantages:

- Automation: The EA fully automates the trading process, minimizing the influence of emotions.

- Flexibility: The settings allow you to adapt the EA to various trading strategies and market conditions.

- Signal filtering: Using ATR reduces the number of false signals in high volatility conditions.

- Risk management: Ability to set StopLoss and TakeProfit, as well as control the lot size.

Usage recommendations:

- Currency pair: The EA is recommended for use on the XAUUSD+ currency pair (gold), as it is well adapted to its volatility and trend movements.

- Timeframe: The optimal timeframe for the EA is M15 (15 minutes).

- Minimum balance: For comfortable work, it is recommended to start with a minimum balance of 1000 USD.

- Fixed lot: Use a fixed lot size of 0.01 to minimize risks and ensure stable operation.

Conclusion:

The trading EA is a powerful tool for automated trading, which can be especially effective on the XAUUSD+ currency pair with the M15 timeframe. It combines ease of setup and flexibility, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. However, like any trading tool, it requires careful setup and testing before using it in real market conditions.

Important:

Before using it on a real account, be sure to test the EA on historical data and a demo account. Make sure you understand how the Bollinger Bands and ATR indicators work, as well as all the EA parameters.
Filter:
Max231023
15
Max231023 2025.03.10 11:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review