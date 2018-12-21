Simple Weis Wave

3.67
One of the best tools for analyzing volume,

Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts.




Cumulative wave volume 

Range of wave ( removed)

Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)


Reviews 8
Piotr Stepien
6079
Piotr Stepien 2020.10.21 10:24 
 

good

Paulo Moraes
261
Paulo Moraes 2019.03.21 15:11 
 

Uso todos seus indicadores, sou seu seguidor de carteirinha, obrigado Jean Huve

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Institutional Pivot is a result of 5 years of research on order flow analysis in the Forex market and Nasdaq, seeking mounting and defense positions. The one of the best support and resistance points you can have right now available to everyone. You can opt for the Forex, CME and Brazilian markets in the settings Choosing the market just plot on the chart to make your trades
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matheuscabeca18
34
matheuscabeca18 2024.04.04 00:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rcpramos
14
rcpramos 2022.09.07 12:55 
 

Não funcionou comigo. Não que eu tenha perdido dinheiro, o indicador não apareceno meu gráfico. Ja mudei pra tick, real e nada.

Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
12640
Reply from developer Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro 2022.09.11 18:44
Boa irmão,tudo na paz por ai ? Tente dar uma atulizada no seu mt5, acabei de baixar da loja por receito de ter updano algum versão restrita , mas esta tudo ok por aqui.. Forte abraço!!!
josepi13
19
josepi13 2021.01.25 18:29 
 

dificil achar o balance

Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
12640
Reply from developer Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro 2021.01.25 18:30
???? Precisa de ajuda ???
Piotr Stepien
6079
Piotr Stepien 2020.10.21 10:24 
 

good

[Deleted] 2019.08.11 10:29 
 

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matheuswm82
15
matheuswm82 2019.04.26 02:39 
 

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Paulo Moraes
261
Paulo Moraes 2019.03.21 15:11 
 

Uso todos seus indicadores, sou seu seguidor de carteirinha, obrigado Jean Huve

Enoir Heringer Da Silveira
149
Enoir Heringer Da Silveira 2019.03.08 03:06 
 

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