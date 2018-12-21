Simple Weis Wave
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 11 November 2019
One of the best tools for analyzing volume,
Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts.
Cumulative wave volume
Range of wave ( removed)
Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
good