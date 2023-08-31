The "CatchTheWave EASY" adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market.





One of the key features of "CatchTheWave EASY" is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectively manage all positions in the grid to maximize profits and minimize losses.

The EA requires minimal settings - grid settings and lot settings.





Recommendations:

Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $1000

Account Type: Hedge





Parameters: