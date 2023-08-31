CatchTheWave EASY

The "CatchTheWave EASY" adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market.

One of the key features of "CatchTheWave EASY" is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectively manage all positions in the grid to maximize profits and minimize losses.
The EA requires minimal settings - grid settings and lot settings.

Recommendations:
  • Currency pair: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $1000
  • Account Type: Hedge

Parameters:
  • LevelGrid - how many points between orders.
  • TakeProfit - takeprofit for the first order.
  • TakeProfitGrid - takeprofit for the grid.
  • lotUp - How the lot will change for the next orders in the grid. 0 - do not change the lot; 1 - the minimum lot will be added for each next lot. 2 - for each next lot there will be multiplication by the LotMultiplier coefficient.
  • FixLot - fixed lot if LotRisk=0
  • LotRisk - The ratio of the lot to the balance. Calculated using the formula Balance / (100000 * LotRisk). That is, if the balance, for example, is $ 1000, and LotRisk = 1, then the minimum lot will be equal to 0.01 ( 1000/(100000*1)=0.01)
  • LotMultiplier - lot multiplier, for the parameter lotUp=2
Recommended products
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Gold Angel
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
The Gold Angel MT4 Expert Advisor is designed for automated gold trading on the MetaTrader 4 platform, providing traders with unique tools and strategies to achieve maximum profit. Using complex algorithms for analyzing market data, this advisor is able to identify profitable entry and exit points, which significantly reduces risks and increases the chances of successful trading. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Gold Angel MT4 offer
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> CHRISTMAS SALE: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the ma
HSS Pro Price Action EA rq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
HSS PRO PRICE ACTION EA   - is a great intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 8 corresponding pairs! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action patterns - Hammer and Shooting Star which are combined with trend and scalping techniques! EA is working on H1 timeframe during EU and US sessions. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file NZ
Two Kids
Natalya Sopina
Experts
Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Infinity Gold AI
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Infinity Gold AI is a trading robot (expert advisor) for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) terminal, designed for automated trading of the XAUUSD (gold) currency pair. This advisor was developed by experienced traders with ten years of experience in financial markets and focuses on conservative trading methods based on clear money and risk management rules. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key Features of Infinity Gold AI: Trading method : Sc
Auto Gold Strategy
Thi Tra Mi Duong
Experts
The Gold market with a lot of volatility always brings many trading opportunities. We continuously research and develop unique trading strategies for Gold and synthesize them into EA Auto Gold Strategy. This is an automatic trading robot exclusively for the Gold market, it is programmed to integrate 3 trading strategies, each strategy is a different set of signal logic rules. You can experiment with strategies and choose your favorite in the settings panel. The EA has a simple and easy to use se
Trader AI ecn
Tat Dat Nguyen
Experts
TRADER AI ECN Before you buy all of my products please be aware of the risks involved: 1) Please do not over believe in backtesting result . No one can 100% predict the future . 2) The best setting is default, but you can find the best by yourself each special conditions 3) Sometimes a confliction of market can cause the account a short period of Drawdown , Please get ready for it and wait for profit. 4) Trader AI are dependent on good brokerage conditions, like low spread and slip
Random DCA MT4
Benny Subarja
Experts
This Expert is using free indicator, please   BBMA.ex4.zip . This indicator use for exit strategy. Download and extract to folder mql4/Indicators. Expert is using Nick Shawn Dollar Cost Averaging and Random Buy or Sell at new High or new Low of the trend. Very simple and effective, please remember to use lot size as small as possible. Example AutoLotDivide = 2000, you will have lot 0.01 each 1k of your balance. Or Just set manually at fixlot. Backtest only for EU pair for now, please use defaul
FREE
LossLess Neuron
Vladimir Tkach
4 (7)
Experts
The Expert Advisor receives signals from an artificial neural network that uses the RSI indicator. Trades are closed by the opposite signals. Presence of a signal is checked at the closing of the bar. The EA also has the following functions: changing a position volume in proportion to the change in balance (function for the tester); transfer of unprofitable trades into breakeven; Parameters Start with lot - initial position volume increased in proportion to the balance change; Lotsize by balanc
FREE
GMMA Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
GMMA Trade X is an EA based on GMMA. GMMA parameters such as MovingAveragePeriod1-24, MovingAverageMAShift1-24, MovingAverageShift1-24 and CandlestickShift1-24 can be adjusted. GMMA Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through GMMA Trade X. Good luck. = == == Inquiries = == == E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
Arash Gold Expert
Moharram Shoja Jamalabad
Experts
Hi, Arash gold expert is the first launched expert of our team intelligent trade services. The EA works only on GOLD symbol with brilliant outcome. The win rate of this expert is extremely high. And investors will gain very high profit . back-test of our expert is a proof of this claim. The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need any optimization for it, it has been already done for you. You just set EA on the chart. The final advice;  for first week, start trading with demo account. Sym
OB Pro Trader EA gtf
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
OB PRO TRADER EA - is a high quality intraday trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 8 Set_files available for 6 forex pairs! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPAUD v2 Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPCAD v2 Set_file NZDUSD Set_file EURUSD Set_file USDCHF Set_file AUDUSD Set_file Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern which is combined with trend and sca
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
Experts
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results. Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots) If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp:      https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ&nbsp ; / e
Gold Challenger EA
Xian Qin Ceng
Experts
Gold Challenger EA,   a new EA based on BeiDou Trend EA, has been launched. It is suitable for high volatility products such as XAUUSD. Gold Challenger EA still uses the breakout method.   Breakout trading is a very old method. Since the 1900s, since Livermore, this method has been widely used. It has been more than 120 years. This method is always effective, especially for XAUUSD and Gold with high volatility.   I have been using the breakout method to make profits on XAUUSD in the early stage
Fusion Gold Scalper
Quoc Dat Lam
Experts
The Expert Advisor tool has been developed for XAUUSD (GOLD), based on SUPPORT/RESISTANCE level . All trading positions contain a DYNAMIC TAKE-PROFIT and DYNAMIC STOP_LOSS. .  The signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/997939?source=Site+Signals+My There is no need to set up parameters - all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Features Each deal is protected by Dynamic Take-profit and Dynamic Stop-loss. A fixed lot are used. No martingale, no grid. All settings optimized. Long-term
I Gold Mine I
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Mine EA (XAUUSD H1) — Intelligent Profit Mining on Gold Gold Mine EA is a professional trading robot that combines the dynamics of frequency scalping with the reliability of the hourly timeframe. Unlike standard scalpers that operate on noisy minute charts, Gold Mine uses the H1 timeframe to filter out false signals while maintaining high trading intensity thanks to a sensitive impulse-finding algorithm. Trading Logic: Synthesis of Impulse and Patterns The Gold Mine EA algorithm is based on
MelBar HedgeScalper RoboTrader
Hakimi Bin Abdul Jabar
Experts
The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader MAXIMUM LOTSIZE : 100 Lots (US$10,000,000) per TRADE/POSITION FULLY TRIED, TESTED, PROVEN & VERIFIED ON A REAL LIVE TRADING ACCOUNT! TRY OUT THE DEMO! The Experienced Trader & Global Money Manager Version. 89% Trade Winning Percentage. 32.679% Profit Gain or ROI in 2 Trading Days. Profit Factor 3.59 Average Trade Length 1h 22m. The MelBar HedgeScalper FinTech RoboTrader is easy to use. Has the Advantage of Retiring Unnecessary "Debt" Positi
Neon Trade EA MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
Experts
Neon Trade — a cutting-edge trading solution that opens the door to your financial freedom and the highest level of trading I aimed to create a unique trading solution capable of meeting the needs of any trader, regardless of their goals or tasks. The core idea was to combine machine learning with advanced trading techniques in a way that maximizes the benefits of their synergy. The system is suitable both for rapidly growing small accounts within 1–2 months and for long-term, multi-year invest
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
VR Black Box
Vladimir Pastushak
3.67 (3)
Experts
VR Black Box is a modern automatic trading expert developed by an experienced trader programmer. A powerful trading tool built on a proven trend-following market movement strategy. This robot has gone through a long path of development and improvement, regularly updating and adapting to changing market conditions. Over years of operation on real trading accounts, it has proven itself as a reliable assistant for both beginners and experienced traders. Set files, demo versions of the product, inst
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RSI Intelligent MT4
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
GoldenTrend
Aliaksandr Sych
Experts
GoldenTrend — a next-generation high-frequency scalping Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from the smallest market movements. Utilizing advanced algorithms for price action and volume analysis, it opens dozens of highly accurate trades daily with minimal risk. Why GoldenTrend? Монитор Ultra-Fast Trades : Captures profit from 5–15 pip movements. Ideal for ECN accounts with low spreads. Adaptive Strategy : Automatically adjusts to current market volatility and dynamically shifts tradi
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheoryStrongCurrency
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ GlobalTradeGameTheory(   StrongCurrency)  is based on     StrongCurrency   indicator. It can be used for any currency pair and timeframe. When the long short strength of a currency pair is greater than the specified value (minimum 70%), it is allowed to enter the market. It also uses  Laguerre filtering false signals. We will now apply game theory strategy on the future of per currency instead of a price chart of history. This is one level higher. Dynamic Market game theory is a special fea
Currency PICSOU
Julien Jean Bernard Lajardie
Experts
CURRENCY PICSOU - Auto-Adaptive MA EA for EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, AUDUSD Introducing CURRENCY PICSOU , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to trade major currency pairs including EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, and AUDUSD . This EA combines a sophisticated moving average strategy with a dynamic auto-adaptive Stop Loss system, ensuring optimal risk management and trade performance. Key Features: Auto-Adaptive Stop Loss: The EA adjusts Stop Loss levels in real-time based on the Average True
FSG Expert
Sergey Shergin
Experts
FSG Expert   - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, которая особенно эффективна при торговле на популярной валютной паре: GBPUSD. Система использует в торговле основные закономерности рынка Форекс - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении, с использованием Фибосетки и ее уровней. Рекомендации Настройки по умолчанию на скрине ( можно поиграть с настройками) Символ: GBPUSD  Таймфрейм: H1 Минимальный депозит: $100 Тип счета: ECN Минимальный депозит составляет $100 при
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (20)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Experts
esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1071)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold Emperor EA
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Gold Emperor EA MT4 Expert Advisor the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Gold Emperor EA is an automated trading advisor (expert) designed specifically for gold trading (XAU/USD) on the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It is designed to maximize profits and minimize risks when trading this volatile asset.   Key Features:   Gold Specialization: The EA is designed to take into account the specific characteristics of gold price movement,
EA Game Changer
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.86 (42)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (3)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
Bazooka EA
Davit Beridze
Experts
Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.64 (53)
Experts
Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
XGen Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
1 (1)
Experts
XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Golden Scalper PRO
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
3.83 (12)
Experts
Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
Goldzilla Scalping
Gun Gun Gunawan
1 (1)
Experts
Goldzilla Scalping M1 Check My portofolio MQL5 Algo Trading Community https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351914 Professional Gold (XAUUSD) Scalping Expert Advisor Goldzilla Scalping M1 is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) trading using a scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe . This EA is built to capture short-term price movements in the highly volatile gold market while maintaining strict risk control and trade discipline . Precision Scalping on M1 Opt
More from author
AlphaPrice MT5
Sergey Kruglov
3.33 (3)
Experts
AlphaPrice MT5   is a trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Forex market and other financial markets via the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is based on a price momentum trading strategy, allowing it to effectively capture strong price movements while minimizing risks during stagnant periods. The EA uses minimal settings, making it easy to set up quickly, and completely avoids risky methods such as martingale and grid strategies. Key Features:   Momentum Trading   – The EA analyzes market mom
FREE
Advanced grid
Sergey Kruglov
4.6 (5)
Experts
Advanced grid -  Просто советник с минимальными настройками, позволяющий вести торговлю с помощью сетки ордеров. Советник не использует индикаторов.  Настройки : Period - Таймфрейм графика. LotRisk - Автоматическое определение лот. Если LotRisk =0, то не работает. Lot - Фиксированный лот. Level  - Ценовой уровень между ордерами ( в пунктах). OrdersClose - Частичное закрытие ордеров. Параметр от 0 до 3. OrdersClose =0 - Отключено. OrdersClose =1 - Для всех типов ордеров. Закрываем один ордер с
FREE
AlphaPrice MT4
Sergey Kruglov
3 (2)
Experts
AlphaPrice MT4   is a trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the Forex market and other financial markets via the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is based on a price momentum trading strategy, allowing it to effectively capture strong price movements while minimizing risks during stagnant periods. The EA uses minimal settings, making it easy to set up quickly, and completely avoids risky methods such as martingale and grid strategies. Key Features:   Momentum Trading   – The EA analyzes market mom
FREE
Tarantula
Sergey Kruglov
4.2 (5)
Experts
Tarantula is a trend Expert Advisor that looks for entry points based on the standard Moving Average indicator. It works with two timeframes selected in the settings. The EA looks for the points of trend change and opens an order when the signal matches on different timeframes. All orders are protected by stop loss. However almost all orders are closed by the EA on a signal change. Parameters SL - stop loss. TP - take profit. OnWork_1 - enable/disable searching for signals on the first timefram
FREE
NeoFx Start MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 – Intelligent Grid Trading System The   NeoFx MT4   Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient trading on highly liquid currency pairs. Initially optimized for   GBP/USD , it also delivers stable results on other popular pairs such as   EUR/USD ,   USD/CHF , and similar. NeoFx Start   employs a unique strategy where each trade is automatically split into three smaller sub-trades. This means that whenever the EA opens a position, it immediately divides it in
FREE
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
LoLFx
Sergey Kruglov
3 (1)
Experts
LoLFx is a scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Fully automated. Designed for trading EURUSD, a low spread broker is preferred. The EA independently detects support and resistance lines and places pending orders. When the market changes it removes old pending orders and places new ones. Just in case, orders are placed with preset stops to avoid significant losses in emergency situations, for example in case of Internet disconnection. Virtua
Awesomo
Sergey Kruglov
5 (4)
Experts
Awesomo is a fully automated scalper Expert Advisor which uses the strategy of support and resistance lines breakthrough. Each order is always accompanied by a stop loss. The EA allows trading a fixed lot. Also, the trading robot features automatic lot calculation based on the preset risk per trade. I recommend that you use an ECN with low spread and fast execution. Advantages Stop loss is always applied; Smart profit fixing step algorithm; Fixed and auto lots; No indicators; No hedging; No gri
Panda EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The Panda EA trading system is based on the analysis of price action, and it monitors the trend reversals. The operation principle is similar to trailing stop, with the exception that this system helps in finding the entry points, plus additional filters. Parameters Level: Level of the price channel (in points), for the analysis. The_number_of_levels: The number of levels. StopLoss: Stop loss. TakeProfit: Take Profit. TrailingStop: Trailing stop, works based on the order opening price, set 0 to
Dolphin EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Dolphin EA is a grid Expert Advisor. It opens a grid of orders located at a specified level from each other. An order direction is defined by the built-in filters. No stop loss is used. All orders are closed by take profit. The EA works on any timeframe. Parameters Filtr - number of points from the average for opening orders (for example, 200). 0 - disabled. AutoTakeProfit - enable take profit auto detection. Take profit should not be less than the TakeProfit parameter. TakeProfit - take profit
Still
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
"Still" is a trend-based Expert Advisor that looks for trend changes and opens orders in the direction of the new trend. The Moving Average indicator is used as the main signal supplemented by additional integrated confirmation functions. Whenever the signal changes, the opened orders are closed and a new order is opened. Stop levels are used for safety purposes. The EA is tied to the current timeframe. Recommended timeframes are H1 and M30. It can also work on M15 and M5. The recommended curren
Polar Bear
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Polar Bear  – полностью автоматизированный советник с использованием сеточного алгоритма. Стратегия советника основана на анализе действия цены. Не использует индикаторы или дополнительные фильтры.  Рекомендованный период - "H1". Рекомендованная валютная пара "EURUSD". Параметры onStoploss - устанавливает стоплосс (уровень определяет автоматически); onTakeProfit -  устанавливает тейкпрофит (уровень определяет автоматически); StopsOff -  удаляет стопы если в сетке открыты более двух ордеров; Leve
Brown Bear EA
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Brown Bear EA  - это простая автоматическая торговая система торгует по тренду после отталкивания от важных ценовых уровней.  Советник использует сеточную систему, а так же мартингейл и разработан под пару EURUSD. Советник не привязан к таймфрейму. Параметры: AutoStops = 1 - Включить автоматическое определение StopLoss и TakeProfit. StopLoss= 0  - Стоплосс TakeProfit = 0 -Тейкпрофит. TakeProfitAverage = 300 - Общий тейкпрофит для сетки ордеров, количество пунктов от линии усреднения. LotRisk = 0
Trend And Grid
Sergey Kruglov
1 (1)
Experts
Сеточный советник является полностью автоматизированной торговой системой. Советник ищет сигналы изменения тренда и входит в рынок с правильным ордером. Для достижения определённой прибыли, а так же предотвращения убытков используется сетка ордеров. Для простоты использования советник имеет наименьшее количество настроек. Советник работает на любом таймфрейме.  Советник разрабатывался под пару EURUSD, но также успешно работает и на других валютных парах. Параметры: OnGrid - разрешить задействов
GridMasterFx
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market conditi
GridGenius
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridGenius is an Expert Advisor for Forex trading, which is based on the use of a grid of orders. It is designed to automate trading and helps traders manage their positions without the need for constant monitoring of the market. The GridGenius Expert Advisor does not use indicators to make decisions about entering the market or closing positions. He relies on his internal logic and the parameters set by the trader to make trading decisions. It is also worth noting that grid order trading can be
CatchTheWave EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various
NeoFx MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
NeoFx MT4 — Intelligent Grid Trading System NeoFx MT4 Expert Advisor is an advanced algorithmic system designed for efficient operation on highly liquid currency pairs. While originally optimized for GBP/USD specific dynamics, it demonstrates consistent performance on other major pairs including EUR/USD, USD/CHF and similar instruments. Key Features: Automatic Key Level Detection - Support/resistance and market extreme analysis Smart Averaging - Grid order system with sophisticated ris
Fusion MA MT4
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT4 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT4   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 4 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT4 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
TrendPeakScanner
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
TrendPeakExpert   - does not use martingale or grid, only fixed stop loss and take profit.   TrendPeakExpert   - uses a window of a specified number of bars, looks for peaks and troughs and builds trend lines. On breakout or bounce, it opens positions in the right direction. This expert advisor uses four strategies based on trend lines. This expert advisor is developed and configured for the EURUSD pair. Optimal parameters are set by default. Key features: Does not use martingale or order grid,
Awesomo MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Awesomo - это инновационный полностью автоматизированный скальперский советник, который работает по стратегии прорыва линий поддержки и сопротивления. С помощью этого советника можно торговать с фиксированным лотом или настроить автоматический расчет значения лота в зависимости от заданного уровня риска. Стоит отметить, что Awesomo использует стоп-лосс для каждого ордера и алгоритм ступенчатой фиксации прибыли. Его алгоритм не использует никаких индикаторов, хеджирование, сетку, мартингейл и арб
GridMasterFx MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
GridMasterFx   is an innovative tool for automated forex trading, which is based on a combination of a grid strategy and a unique trend calculation algorithm using the Moving Average indicator. This strategy allows the Expert Advisor to open and close positions on time, use the analysis of the current trend and instantly respond to market changes. GridMasterFx   Expert Advisor is an excellent choice for successful automation of your forex trading process. It easily adapts to various market con
Fusion MA MT5
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
Fusion MA MT5 - No Martingale, Grids or Risky Methods! Just Fixed Stop Loss, Take Profit and Solid Risk Management Fusion MA MT5   is a powerful algorithmic expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades exclusively based on signals from modified Moving Averages (MA). Unlike standard MAs, it uses a unique hybrid formula that increases entry accuracy while minimizing false signals. The EA combines 8 proven MA-based trading strategies. Fusion MA MT5 - Minimal Configuration Required Optimal settings
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review