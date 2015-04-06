Operations Manager for MT4

Real Problem and its solution:

In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to:


Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY.
The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses.
The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments.
The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that statistically almost never happens.
 

Value Proposition

Operations Manager EA offers a proven and highly optimized solution for stressful trading situations under real market conditions. Its advanced logic:

It evaluates where stop-losses should be placed based on volatility and market structure.
Automatically adjusts stop-loss levels when the market changes.
Secures breakeven points to protect partial profits.
Includes reverse trades only if the market shows a real structural shift.
Investing in this EA eliminates human error and allows you to focus on your analysis and intuition to identify entry setups, without the risk of blowing up your account.


Adjustments:

The volatility factors per session are adjustable at your discretion; slSidneyFactor, slTokyoFactor, slLondonFactor, and slNYFactor have default settings based on historical statistics from the current year.

MinimumSL: This option allows you to set a flat stop-loss for all sessions, based on your broker’s requirements.

atrPeriod: Sets how sensitive the Operations Manager EA is to volatility. For highly volatile assets, you might adjust this to 21 periods. Useful when trading cryptocurrencies, XAU/USD, coffee, etc.

magicReverse: This ID must be different from the IDs of all other bots running on your MT5 or MT4, depending on your version of MetaTrader.


Conclusion


Statistics show that waiting for a recovery after reaching 50% of the stop-loss is a high-risk strategy. Operations Manager EA transforms that critical point into an opportunity for control: it protects your equity, adjusts your stops, and keeps your account alive even under adverse conditions.


Investing in this EA is investing in discipline, longevity, and consistency.

references:

Drawdown Recovery Math: Why a 50% Loss Needs a 100% Gain to Break Even | ChartMini Blog

How to Recover From a 50% Trading Drawdown: 12-Week Protocol
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
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Donchian Hunter
Oskar Erick Gelves Acevedo
Indicators
The Donchian Channels indicator is a technical analysis tool developed by Richard Donchian that allows traders to visualize an asset’s volatility and price ranges. It consists of three lines: the upper line, marking the highest price reached over a specific period; the lower line, indicating the lowest price for the same interval; and the middle line, representing the midpoint between the two. This indicator is widely used to identify trend breakouts and consolidation zones: when the price rise
Operations Manager
Oskar Erick Gelves Acevedo
Experts
Real Problem and its solution: In real trading, especially with XAUUSD and EURUSD, backtests show that less than 20% of trades that reach 50% of the stop loss manage to recover without manual intervention. This is due to: Extreme volatility during sessions such as London–NY. The trader’s emotional reaction to partial losses. The lack of dynamic risk management and automatic stop-loss adjustments. The result: small accounts get wiped out by trying to “average down,” hoping for a recovery that s
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