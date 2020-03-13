Level Pro

5


This system has been developed over the last 6 years, a huge amount of work and tests has been done.
The Expert Advisor trades on most currency pairs on the m15 timeframe. To choose the most suitable currency pairs for yourself, conduct a test.

eurusd currency pair is not supported.

Please take a look at my other products:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/algo_trade/seller#products

The Expert Advisor is a night scalper, it trades on a quiet night market. For each currency pair, its own stop loss and take profit are automatically set. The only thing you need to set is the GMT of your broker.

the maximum spread function is built in for each currency pair and is determined automatically.
The EA adapts to the current market conditions, which allows you to trade efficiently in a volatile market.
trades in the tester and on a real account may differ.

There are periods when the advisor may not open trades for two weeks and this is normal, which means that there are no suitable conditions on the market to open a trade. The trading algorithm implies certain market conditions that do not happen every day.



My telegram channel with a demonstration of the work of different systems: @best_forex_advisor





settings:
lot - if lot is 0, then the advisor will calculate the lot from the risk parameter
risk-enabled if lot = 0
Hide_SL_TP-hide stop loss and take profit from the broker
GMT_Offset-time shift of your broker
Reviews 2
Wendi Zheng
2390
Wendi Zheng 2020.06.11 16:50 
 

Expert is profitable and stable, with a good P/L ratio and great potential. Elena Sokolova is very patient and the service is very good. Recommend!

