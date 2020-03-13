Level Pro
- Experts
- Elena Sokolova
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
The Expert Advisor trades on most currency pairs on the m15 timeframe. To choose the most suitable currency pairs for yourself, conduct a test.
eurusd currency pair is not supported.
The Expert Advisor is a night scalper, it trades on a quiet night market. For each currency pair, its own stop loss and take profit are automatically set. The only thing you need to set is the GMT of your broker.
the maximum spread function is built in for each currency pair and is determined automatically.
The EA adapts to the current market conditions, which allows you to trade efficiently in a volatile market.
trades in the tester and on a real account may differ.
There are periods when the advisor may not open trades for two weeks and this is normal, which means that there are no suitable conditions on the market to open a trade. The trading algorithm implies certain market conditions that do not happen every day.
Expert is profitable and stable, with a good P/L ratio and great potential. Elena Sokolova is very patient and the service is very good. Recommend!