Arash Gold Expert

Hi, Arash gold expert is the first launched expert of our team intelligent trade services. The EA works only on GOLD symbol with brilliant outcome.
The win rate of this expert is extremely high. And investors will gain very high profit . back-test of our expert is a proof of this claim.
The Expert is very simple to use. You don't need any optimization for it, it has been already done for you. You just set EA on the chart.

The final advice;  for first week, start trading with demo account.

Symbol: GOLD
Minimal Deposit - 100$. 
Timeframe Only M30.
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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