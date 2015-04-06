Midnight Mass

Mid Night Scalper EA Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF,EURNZD, EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD pairs With Evening time to Roll over time (17.00-03.00) (Auto setup GMT on you Brokers Easy setup!) Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and current volatility, selects volatility channels to determine entry signals, calculates the reliability of determining input signals, maintains and protects open orders, can work with any deposit size. 


***  Designed for trading for EURUSD Use  >>>  The Kill pips <<<

***  Designed for trading for Smart Grid System Use  >>>  The Immortal Tree system EA  <<<

Designed for trading ROLL OVER TIME PLS USE >> Mid Night Scalper EA <<


TRADING PAIRSEURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF,EURNZD, EURAUD,AUDNZD,NZDCAD,AUDCAD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD

TRADING PERIOD: M5

Deposit: Start $50

should use ECN accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread).

BROKER SUGGESTIONS ICMarkets

ECN brokers recommended: ICMarkets

Live Signals :

** Live 1 ***

Parameters

  • MoneyManagement- Choose whether to trade risk or fixed lot
  • Lot Mode-  Choose   trade risk or fixed lot
  • Fixlot - fixlot
  • Risk per trade  -  Calculate risk automatically for you ( 10 Hight risk 15 mid risk 30-100 low risk can try with backtest) 
  • Maximum Floating DD -  Maximum Floating DD in
  • Suffix - Suffix needs to be included if your broker have 

Expert setup : Easy Step

1. Open  Chart EURUSD TF M5 ( One Chart Setup to trade all symbols )

2. Add and Allow web requests


  - https: //ec.forexprostools. com             (delete spaces)

  - https: //www.worldtimeserver. com             (delete spaces)


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***   Attention  Please The EA should run on a VPS   ***

ฺBacktest :  can't do a "real" backtest of this strategy because   MT4 can not make the Backtest of 13 Pairs  at the same time

After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages,  i will add you to a private group, send you set files and additional detailed instructions.

Note: Never forget that past performance is no guarantee for the future.
I always recommend to run first on demo account or very low risk live account, 
to understand better how the EA executes trades, and takes its profits and losses. 
This is to prevent having emotions of fear taking over during trading.   
It is very important to understand how a system works, and what are the ups and downs!  


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Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
GoldPro
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Experts
GoldPro (MT4) — XAUUSD Expert Advisor with 2 selectable modes: Classic & Scalping GoldPro is an automated trading system for   XAUUSD (Gold)   built for traders who want structure, clear risk controls and an EA that can work in different market tempos. Inside one EA you can choose   how it trades : 1) Classic Mode — calm logic for swings & pullbacks A classic approach focused on reversal / mean-reversion behavior (entries from market “exhaustion” zones) and structured position management. Basket
EA Ice Cube Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
4.71 (21)
Experts
Trading Advisor Ice Cube Scalper -       it is a day scalper , making a large number of trades daily, taking several points with each transaction. The EA's strategy is based trade with the trend using the RSI indicator. The EA uses averaging with a multiplier lot, you need to understand this before using the EA, however the strategy performed well in both backtesting and live trading. Before use test the work of the adviser in the strategy tester for more understanding his work. To control risks
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The Kill pips
Wichayuth Chotklang
3.44 (9)
Experts
The Kill pips   Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading major currency pairs. Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account the commission and curren
MACD With Histogram
Wichayuth Chotklang
Indicators
Standard MACD is the 12-day Exponential   Moving Average   (EMA) less the 26-day EMA. Closing prices are used to form the MACD's moving averages. A 9-day EMA of MACD is plotted along side to act as a signal line to identify turns in the indicator. The MACD-Histogram represents the difference between MACD and its 9-day EMA, the signal line. The histogram is positive when MACD is above its 9-day EMA and negative when MACD is below its 9-day EMA. Peak-Trough Divergence The MACD-Histogram anticipate
Gold Micron
Wichayuth Chotklang
Experts
Special Premium Gold Micron    is Spacial a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for XAUUSD (GOLD) pairs With Newsfilter. Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automatically adjusts trailing taking into account
The Immortal Tree system EA
Wichayuth Chotklang
Experts
The Immortal Tree system EA is a  Fully automated Smart grid strategy , advanced money management Designed for trading NZDCAD,AUDNZD,AUDCAD as protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced setting trading time intervals. The purchase price rises to USD 399 when the signal account profit rises over 115%. ** 1/10 ** for $159 next 359  Live Signals : *** Live Signal ** >>>   Live 1   <<< ** ***     Designed for tradin
Mid Night Scalper EA
Wichayuth Chotklang
Experts
Mid Night Scalper EA  Expert Advisor is a symbiosis of trading algorithms. Designed for trading for EURUSD,GBPUSD,EURCHF,EURGBP,AUDCHF,USDCHF pairs With Roll Over Time (00.00-01.00)  Has protection against failures – when the connection is restored, the advisor will continue to work with its orders. Advanced settings of trailing and trading time intervals allow the EA to work correctly on a computer and VPS. The robot controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, and spread changes. Automa
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