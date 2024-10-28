Inferno Signals EA is designed to capitalize on significant market movements, operating on the solid M30 timeframe.





It is ideal for those looking to start with a small initial investment, beginning with as little as $100 per pair, featuring automatic capital management that includes dynamic lot adjustments and safety levels such as Stop-Loss (SL)





With low drawdown and a strategy focused on capturing the best opportunities, Inferno Signals EA aims to maximize returns without compromising the safety of your investment. This EA avoids overtrading and only opens trades in specific zones, detecting both the continuation of strong trends and possible points of reversal. When the price is in optimal areas, Inferno Signals EA will act and trade consistently, while it will stay in pause when no clear opportunities arise.



EA Operation:

The EA works with pending orders such as Buy Stop and Sell Stop, which turn into BUY or SELL trades accordingly, always protected with a safety SL.





and Sell Stop, which turn into BUY or SELL trades accordingly, The default settings provided are ideal for most environments. However, depending on the type of account (I recommend ECN or Zero Spread accounts), it may be necessary to adjust the " Distance " parameter (default set to 21). Depending on the broker and slippage, you may need to increase it, for example, to 51. This adjustment must be tested by each trader according to their account characteristics and the pair being traded.





" parameter (default set to 21). The EA includes a maximum spread protection set at 10. This value is not arbitrary; it is selected to ensure stable trading and minimize risks. It is not recommended to increase this value. On standard accounts, depending on the broker and the pair, you could face spreads much higher than recommended, which could lead to unnecessary losses. For this reason, the EA will not open trades when the spread exceeds 10. When backtesting the EA, keep in mind that the Maximum Spread should be 10. Set it on the pairs with higher spreads and, for pairs with lower spreads, you can leave the current spread.





Before running any backtest, it is necessary to update the data for the pair and the M30 TF to avoid errors. This is done by pressing F2 (or Tools > History Center > Pair > TF), double-clicking the desired pair and TF until it turns blue, then clicking "Download," and you're good to go! Ready to perform the backtest without errors :)





It is important to have patience, as it may take considerable time before the EA opens trades. Operating on M30 and using a precise strategy based on optimal buy-sell zones means that the EA will not trade indiscriminately. However, when the price reaches the desired zone, Inferno Signals EA will trade actively and generate several consecutive trades.





Remember: the true effectiveness of an EA is measured by consistent results over months.



