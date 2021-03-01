News Dashboard MT4

4.5
This dashboard displaying current news from ForexFactory.com (calendar FFC) and from the Investing.com website. You can sort news by impact and by country, and display them on the chart with one click. By holding down the 'Ctrl' key, you can select several different 'currencies' or 'impacts' to sort. Also, this utility shows not only the forecast, but also the actual values ​​after they appear on the site. You can set a separate notification for each news.

You can read the news using your EA or indicator. For more details, see the description in the comments.

The EA can close market positions and pending orders before news, move stop loss to breakeven and close positions at the end of the day.

Also in the Comments you can find a Script that can read the news from the Dashboard and stop the trading of all EAs by clicking on the AutoTrading button.

This program takes information from the internet, so you need to enable access to the ForexFactory and  Investing.com sites in your terminal settings.

Press "ctrl+O", "Expert Advisors", "Allow WebRequest", and copy the links to the list (see last screenshot, spaces should be removed, they were added because links cannot be posted here):

https://www.   forexfactory.com/
https://www.   forexfactory.com/calendar
https://           ec.forexprostools.com/
https://           nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.json

    ForexFactory uses CloudFlare protection, and blocks some IP-address and VPS.
    Therefore, before buying, I recommend that you check out the test version, to see if it works for you, which is in the Comments.

    Parameters

    Get data from the source:
      — forexfactory.com
       investing.com
      —       FFC (nfs.faireconomy.media)

      News period (for FFC)

        — Last Week — previous week
        — This Week — current week
        — Next Week — future week.
        Refresh data every — update data from the site every X-minutes.
        Refresh data after news in (sec., 0-no update after news) — update data automatically after news release to get actual values, by default after 150 seconds.
        Time Zone — choice of time zone, if it is determined incorrectly.
        Chart time offset (in hours, 0-default) — time shift for drawing objects on the chart.
        Activate all alerts — at start, all news will have alerts enabled;
        Activate all news on the chart — at start, all news will be displayed on the chart;
        Make news for an EA or Indicator.
          Alerts
          First Alert before news (seconds, 0-off) — send a first alert before the news, time in seconds.
          Second Alert before news (seconds, 0-off) — send a second alert before the news, time in seconds.
          Pop up alert — MT alerts.
          Push notifications.
          E-mail notifications.
          Sound alert.
          Sound of the First alert — filename for the first alert. The file must be located in the terminal_dir\Sounds directory. Only audio files in WAV format are played.
          Sound of the Second alert — filename for the second alert.
            Panel settings
            Maximum number of rows in the table.
            Position on chart.
            X offset (pix).
            Y offset (pix).
            Cell borders — options for framing table cells.
            Fill rows even-odd.
            Scroll width (0-auto).
            Font name.
            Font size.
            Line spacing.
            Code Page — change the code page. If the characters on the panel are displayed incorrectly, try other encodings (e.g. ACP or UTF7 .
            Transparency (0-255).
            Clear the chart at startup.
              Sort settings
              Use static settings (don't use mouse select) — this parameter disables the ability to select "currencies" and "impact" with the mouse. Only the values set below will be active.
              Currency (separated by a space or semicolon) — list of currencies to be displayed.
              Impact high — display high impact news.
              Impact medium — display news with medium impact.
              Impact low — display news with low impact.
              Impact none — display news without impact.
              News Colors on the Chart — news colors for displaying on the chart.
              Dashboard Colors (None = default) — color of dashboard elements.
                Trade management
                Trade management at the time of the
                  — First alert
                  — Second alert
                  — turn off
                  Market positions
                    — Close all 
                    — Set Breakeven & Close unprofitable
                    — Set Breakeven
                    — do nothing
                    Pending orders
                      — Close all 
                      — do nothing

                      Manage trades with the currency of the news only.
                      Manage only if the news has an enabled alert on the panel.
                      Manage all trades if the USD news.
                      High Impact (must be on the panel).
                      Medium Impact (must be on the panel).
                      Low Impact (must be on the panel).
                      Magic Number (0 - no magic).
                      Close all trades at the end of the day.
                      Close all trades at (broker time, e.g. 23:58).

                      This EA (news panel) downloads news (news loader) from websites and displays them on your chart.

                      Reviews 8
                      StonePu
                      39
                      StonePu 2025.10.22 00:09 
                       

                      Simple and great

                      danmar
                      2479
                      danmar 2024.07.03 11:54 
                       

                      HI, i just buy this because it is easy to use, have all information's needed, allow param for what is needed, personally i use the inverted background (white) and with font 18 it is perfect on my big screen. of course, to have the actual value is why i buy it. Very Well Done.

                      ==2024 07 29 === i believe the dashboard was no more functioning (in fact it was my mistake with a click with select only news on USD !) anr Sir Taras respond very very quickly (34 minutes!) and all is ok and i lean something interesting. A big thank you for this very excellent tool and it never leave my big screen. Design excellent information's accurate and possibility to update at any time the data : very well done and Thank you for caring for yours customers. Very Well done.

                      ==2024 12 15 === with many months using this tool it is really excellent and always in my charts, can not imagine to live without !ahahah! Really Excellent and so easy to make it to fit our needs.

                      Sara Sabaghi
                      24844
                      Sara Sabaghi 2023.02.11 11:03 
                       

                      I have my own news panel. but I purchase yours because I like to support your great job with respect to your and your nice work. You made it with love and I hope you do well in the future too.

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                      StonePu
                      39
                      StonePu 2025.10.22 00:09 
                       

                      Simple and great

                      danmar
                      2479
                      danmar 2024.07.03 11:54 
                       

                      HI, i just buy this because it is easy to use, have all information's needed, allow param for what is needed, personally i use the inverted background (white) and with font 18 it is perfect on my big screen. of course, to have the actual value is why i buy it. Very Well Done.

                      ==2024 07 29 === i believe the dashboard was no more functioning (in fact it was my mistake with a click with select only news on USD !) anr Sir Taras respond very very quickly (34 minutes!) and all is ok and i lean something interesting. A big thank you for this very excellent tool and it never leave my big screen. Design excellent information's accurate and possibility to update at any time the data : very well done and Thank you for caring for yours customers. Very Well done.

                      ==2024 12 15 === with many months using this tool it is really excellent and always in my charts, can not imagine to live without !ahahah! Really Excellent and so easy to make it to fit our needs.

                      kemdo2000
                      356
                      kemdo2000 2023.03.09 10:43 
                       

                      Waste of money

                      Taras Slobodyanik
                      98351
                      Reply from developer Taras Slobodyanik 2023.05.17 09:14
                      ForexFactory uses CloudFlare protection, and blocks some IP-address and VPS. Therefore, before buying, I recommend that you check out the test version, to see if it works for you, which is in the Comments.
                      Or you can use the source investing.com.
                      Sara Sabaghi
                      24844
                      Sara Sabaghi 2023.02.11 11:03 
                       

                      I have my own news panel. but I purchase yours because I like to support your great job with respect to your and your nice work. You made it with love and I hope you do well in the future too.

                      GRNDMSTRA
                      170
                      GRNDMSTRA 2023.02.08 16:00 
                       

                      THE BEST NEWS TOOL FOR MT4!!!

                      deimy
                      553
                      deimy 2022.05.16 19:08 
                       

                      Great product, recommended

                      Ahmad Walid
                      475
                      Ahmad Walid 2021.05.28 18:05 
                       

                      This is my favorite and the best News panel you can find anywhere! it offers lots of features and the developer Taras is a really good person, he listened to my feedback and suggestions with an open mind, he did everything I asked for and more, so thank you and keep up the good work! :)

                      Sam Lox
                      196
                      Sam Lox 2021.04.05 18:22 
                       

                      Works Great! I love the simplicity.

                      Reply to review