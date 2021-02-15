EA Silver Diamond MT4

The EA is based on a scalping breakout strategy, uses advanced exit algorithms and has built-in filters to filter out bad signals.

Fully automatic trading with entry calculation based on the high / low breakout system.

For trading, the advisor uses 4 currency pairs and the M30 timeframe.

To create a strategy, we used historical data with a history quality of 99.9%, over the past 20 years.

The EA has the following features:

Uses a smart false signal filtering system.

Uses a system for recognizing economic change.

Uses a dynamic trailing stop system.

Uses an adaptive algorithm for closing a position in profit.

Strict use of stop loss for every trade

Intelligent Slippage Control System: allowing you to avoid big losses in case of heavy slippage.

It is recommended to use the EA with brokers with low spreads, low commissions and fast execution. Most ECN brokers provide such conditions.

In theory, the EA can be used in any market with low spreads and good price liquidity. But we recommend the following currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD и AUDJPY.



МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61688

Requirements and recommendations

The EA is attached to only one chart (any of the working pairs) - all trading on all pairs is carried out from only one chart! In the settings you can enable and disable currencies.

The minimum balance is 30$.

ECN accounts with a low spread are recommended.

Low spreads and high-quality execution-this is the main thing when choosing a broker.

It is recommended to use a VPS with minimal ping to your broker.

Leverage of 1:100 or more is recommended.

We recommend accounts with STOPLEVEL = 0 (this is the minimum distance to set a stop loss).

Download set files: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/61689#!tab=comments&page=1&comment=23115893

For testing, use: Tick simulation methods:

Every tick.

Pairs and timeframe

EURUSD / M30. GBPUSD / M30. AUDUSD / M30. AUDJPY / M30.

Parameters



EURUSD - true , use EURUSD;

- , use EURUSD; ...

AUDJPY - true , use AUDJPY ;

- , use ; Magic_Start - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Magic_Finish - ID of EA's trades.

- ID of EA's trades. Symbols_Prefix(Suffix)_Name - enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m"));

enter the prefix (suffix) ONLY if the name of the symbols uses a suffix (for example: "m."(".m") if the symbol name is "m.EURUSD"("EURUSD.m")); Order Comment— Comment to order.

Comment to order. Slippage — Allowable slippage before an order triggers.

Allowable slippage before an order triggers. disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.

disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Use_Risk_MM — If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management).

If this is true, the lot size will increase when account balance grows (Risk Management). Percentage_Risk — Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %).

Lot size increase based on the balance value (Risk Management in %). Fixed_Lot — Fixed lot (if Use_Risk_MM - false).

Fixed lot (if - false). Max Spread - maximum allowed spread;

- maximum allowed spread; disable trade if spread high — disable trading for a certain time (from 5 minutes to 24 hours), if the spread exceeds Max_Spread.



Intraday trading by time:

Use time — If true trading will be performed by time.

— If true trading will be performed by time. GMT_mode — GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used).

— GMT offset of the broker server time; (0 - not used). Every_Day_Start — Operation start time (hh:mm).

Operation start time (hh:mm). Every_Day_End — Operation end time (hh:mm).

Operation end time on Friday:

Use time — If true, trades at a certain time.

If true, trades at a certain time. Disable_in_Friday — Operation end time on Friday (hh:mm).



