Super Martin
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
A reliable and profitable tool in the right hands
For binary options with expiration time in one candle of the traded timeframe
Money management recommended Martingale in 1 or 2 knees
Example
First deal 1 dollar
If the deal loses
Second trade $ 3
Profit
2 knee option
The second trade loses
Third deal $ 9
Profit.
All the following transactions after the 3rd one you open at your own risk
In the case of small deposits, it is recommended to use only 1 knee of Martingale
Up arrow buy
Down arrow sale