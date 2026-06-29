LC Reference Level Structure Visualizer

Reference Level Structure Visualizer

Reference Level Structure Visualizer is a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5.

It is designed for intraday chart observation and visualizes previous session levels, daily levels, liquidity sweeps, later reclaims and M1-based market structure directly on the chart.

The indicator does not open trades, place orders or manage positions.

Smart Money Concepts Context

The indicator visualizes several commonly used Smart Money Concepts (SMC) elements, including liquidity sweeps, Break of Structure, Change of Character, Micro Break of Structure, Fair Value Gaps, Equal Highs and Equal Lows, and previous session or daily liquidity levels.

It is designed as a structured chart visualization tool for traders who use price action and Smart Money Concepts in intraday analysis.

Reference Levels

The indicator displays important previous session and daily reference levels:

  • Previous Asia High and Low

  • Previous London High and Low

  • Previous New York High and Low

  • Previous Day High and Low

These levels provide structured reference points for intraday market observation.

Sweep and Reclaim

A sweep is marked when price first moves beyond an active reference level with its wick.

For a high level, the candle high moves above the level.

For a low level, the candle low moves below the level.

A reclaim can be marked only after price first closes outside the level and a later M1 candle closes back to the original side of that level.

Same-bar reclaims are not used.

Market Structure

The indicator visualizes the following M1-based market structure elements:

  • Change of Character

  • Break of Structure

  • Micro Break of Structure

  • Swings

  • Equal Highs and Equal Lows

  • Fair Value Gaps

To improve chart readability, simultaneous standard M1 structure events use the following visual priority:

Change of Character > Break of Structure > Micro Break of Structure

This rule affects chart rendering only. The underlying detected events remain internally available.

Recommended Chart Timeframes

The indicator is currently designed and optimized for the M1 chart.

All market structure and Fair Value Gap calculations are based on M1 price data. The current marker logic is intended for the fine structure of the 1-minute timeframe.

Higher chart timeframes such as M5, M15 and above are currently not recommended. On these timeframes, multiple M1-based markers and objects can appear in the same visible chart area, which may reduce chart clarity and may not accurately match the higher-timeframe context.

For the intended use and best chart readability, please use this indicator on M1.

Fair Value Gaps on Higher Timeframes

Fair Value Gaps are calculated from M1 price data.

On higher chart timeframes, multiple different M1 Fair Value Gaps can visually overlap in the same chart area. This can reduce readability and may not provide the intended visual context.

For this reason, higher timeframe use is currently not recommended. Dedicated higher-timeframe support may be added in a future version after separate testing and adjustment.

Inputs

The main display groups can be enabled or disabled directly from the indicator inputs:

  • Reference Levels

  • Sweep

  • Reclaim

  • Swings

  • Equal High / Equal Low

  • Major Break of Structure

  • Major Change of Character

  • Micro Break of Structure

  • Fair Value Gaps

  • History Trading Days

The default History Trading Days value is 2 for faster intraday use. Increase it only when additional historical context is required.

Important Note

This indicator is intended for technical chart analysis and market observation only.

It does not provide financial advice and does not guarantee trading results. Every trading decision remains the responsibility of the user.

Development Note

This indicator is part of an ongoing development series focused on structured intraday market analysis and rule-based trading tools.

Future related tools may be released separately.


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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Shengzu Zhong
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Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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LC Multi Session VWAP Trading activity changes continuously as the global markets move from Asia to London and finally to New York. Each session develops its own price behavior, liquidity profile and market balance. LC Multi Session VWAP was designed to make these differences visible by calculating an individual Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) for every major trading session instead of using a single VWAP throughout the day. Separate VWAP lines are available for: Asia London New York Each
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