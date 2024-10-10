Envolventes con alertas
- Indicators
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Juan Manuel Rojas PerezDurante años trabajé en gestión de riesgo para empresas y comunidades. Esa experiencia me enseñó que el éxito en los mercados no se trata de ganar rápido, sino de proteger el capital y operar con consistencia.
- Version: 1.0
MT5 Enveloping Pattern Detector: Your competitive advantage in trading
Are you looking for a tool to help you accurately identify the best trading opportunities in the forex market? Our Engulfing Pattern Detector provides you with a highly reliable buy or sell signal, based on one of the most recognized and effective Japanese candlestick patterns: the engulfing pattern. With an average success rate of 70%, this indicator will allow you to make safer and more profitable investment decisions. Don't miss this opportunity to optimize your trading strategy! Furthermore, the indicator is highly customizable, allowing you to adapt it to your trading style and personal preferences.