PZ Super Trend MT5

4.48

A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Easy to trade
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
  • It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
  • It is non-repainting and non-backpainting

Input Parameters

  • ATR Period - This is the average true range period.
  • ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
  • Max History Bars - The amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded in the chart.
  • Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.
  • Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.

    Reviews 58
    Luis Eduardo Travain
    28
    Luis Eduardo Travain 2025.09.17 00:43 
     

    Indicador essencial no trading system. Grato!

    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    154401
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.24 18:26 
     

    Muito obrigado por este indicador Lucrativo $$$ :)

    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 07:47 
     

    good idicator 👍

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    Filter:
    Егор Князев
    18
    Егор Князев 2026.04.15 18:41 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Luis Eduardo Travain
    28
    Luis Eduardo Travain 2025.09.17 00:43 
     

    Indicador essencial no trading system. Grato!

    Francisco Gomes Da Silva
    154401
    Francisco Gomes Da Silva 2024.09.24 18:26 
     

    Muito obrigado por este indicador Lucrativo $$$ :)

    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
    2407
    Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.09.13 07:47 
     

    good idicator 👍

    65638263
    737
    65638263 2024.04.30 04:00 
     

    exelente,gracias muy util mil bendiciones x tu tiempo y dedicacion de verdad...¡¡¡

    Seth Tetteh
    2746
    Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:12 
     

    nice

    Daniel Schwoerer
    1271
    Daniel Schwoerer 2023.12.04 08:44 
     

    I really like it.

    entropia93
    91
    entropia93 2023.09.28 16:26 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Jesús Romero
    66
    Jesús Romero 2023.05.18 17:56 
     

    muy bueno solo que d un momento a otro ya no me funciona

    Artur Jacek Domagala
    1064
    Artur Jacek Domagala 2023.03.02 15:39 
     

    Super usefull tool !!

    amin13eko
    434
    amin13eko 2023.01.12 03:53 
     

    Excellent indicator

    Md. Jahangir Alam
    26
    Md. Jahangir Alam 2022.11.18 13:20 
     

    awesome

    RMSCH
    224
    RMSCH 2022.09.04 21:32 
     

    Muito bom.

    Khriz Onyilo
    20
    Khriz Onyilo 2022.05.26 19:03 
     

    I will say definitely this is one of the best mt5 indicators there is. Thought still need to include the dashboard positioning in the input menu or it should remain at any position its being dragged to as default. Can you guys code a robot to trade automatically using this system?

    Marx-David
    197
    Marx-David 2022.05.22 01:07 
     

    did not work on linux, only the dashboard.

    Ramesh Subramanian
    16
    Ramesh Subramanian 2022.05.20 20:23 
     

    It is good to use the easy way, But you guys! are follow the trend direction .

    pgiani64
    48
    pgiani64 2022.03.30 19:03 
     

    buona

    Eder1
    87
    Eder1 2022.02.19 02:36 
     

    Notification asked me for comment. I haven't tested it yet, mt5 has been updated and many custom indicators don't open.

    25170142
    144
    25170142 2022.01.26 11:46 
     

    It is a very good EA, everything is easy to set up and manage.

    TshepoNkawana
    14
    TshepoNkawana 2022.01.25 11:07 
     

    Best ever used been cashing out alot plus it comes with notifications alert for entries

    123
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