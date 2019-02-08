PZ Super Trend MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 3 March 2022
A top-quality implementation of the famous Super Trend indicator, which needs no introduction. It is completely loyal to the original algorithm, and implements many other useful features such as a multi-timeframe dashboard.
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- Easy to trade
- It implements alerts of all kinds
- It implements a multi-timeframe dashboard
- It is non-repainting and non-backpainting
Input Parameters
- ATR Period - This is the average true range period.
- ATR Multiplier - The ATR multiplier which defines the trend.
- Max History Bars - The amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator is loaded in the chart.
- Dashboard - In this parameter group, you can enable or disable the dashboard and customize its colors.
- Alerts - Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.
Author
Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.
Indicador essencial no trading system. Grato!