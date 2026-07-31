Regime Catcher Pro MT5

Regime Catcher Pro is a configurable market-regime and trend-analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It converts price action into four clear market conditions:

UPTREND

DOWNTREND

RANGE

CHOP

The indicator combines directional movement, ADX, range efficiency, normalized moving-average slope and volatility analysis. Its compact dashboard displays the current regime, estimated trend strength, direction, volatility and higher-timeframe alignment.

Main features:

Four clearly identified market regimes

Trend-strength estimate from 0 to 100

Automatic higher-timeframe confirmation

Closed-bar confirmation enabled by default

Separate confirmation settings for candle colors and signal arrows

Colored trend candles and adaptive trend line

ATR-based adaptive stop

Optional entry, stop-loss and take-profit planning levels

Popup, sound, push-notification and email alerts

Fully configurable colors, thresholds and calculation periods

Adjustable dashboard size, position and appearance

Public indicator buffers for EA and iCustom integration

Suitable for different symbols and timeframes

Recommended setup:

The default preset is designed for XAUUSD H4.When attached to an H4 chart, the automatic higher-timeframe filter uses completed D1 data for additional context.

For the recommended configuration:

Open an XAUUSD H4 chart. Attach Regime Catcher Pro. Keep closed-bar calculations enabled. Keep higher-timeframe confirmation enabled. Wait for the H4 candle to close before treating a new signal as confirmed.

H1 and other timeframes are supported, but lower timeframes may react faster and produce more market noise.

Understanding the regimes:

UPTREND — bullish directional conditions are confirmed.

DOWNTREND — bearish directional conditions are confirmed.

RANGE — price is moving sideways with enough activity to distinguish it from low-efficiency chop.

CHOP — directional efficiency is weak and conditions may be less suitable for trend-following strategies.

ALIGNED — the current direction agrees with the completed higher-timeframe bias.

BLOCKED — the local direction conflicts with the higher-timeframe filter, so the configured signal or trend confirmation is suppressed.

The strength value is an internally normalized market estimate. It is not a probability of profit.

Alerts and EA integration:

Alerts can be enabled separately for desktop popup, sound, mobile push notification and email. EA developers can access the signal, regime, strength, direction, efficiency, ADX, confirmed-regime and higher-timeframe bias buffers through iCustom and CopyBuffer .

Important:

Regime Catcher Pro is an analytical indicator. It does not automatically place or manage trades. It is not financial advice, and historical chart examples do not guarantee future results. Test the indicator on a demo account using the same broker, symbol specifications, spread and timeframe you intend to trade.