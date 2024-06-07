Divergence Force

4.5
Divergence Force Divergence Indicator

Description

Divergence Force 1.0 is an indicator designed to identify divergences between the price of an asset and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). This indicator automatically draws trend lines on the highs and lows of the price and MACD, highlighting potential trading opportunities.

Main Features

  • Automatic Divergence Identification: The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish divergences between the price and the MACD.
  • Trend Line Tracking: Automatically draws trend lines on consecutive highs and lows of the price and compares the trend with MACD highs and lows.
  • Buy and Sell Signals: Clearly displays buy ("Buy") and sell ("Sell") signals on the chart when divergences are identified. Shows "Neutral" when no divergences are detected.
  • Standard MACD Parameters: Uses the standard MACD parameters (12, 26, 9) for calculation, ensuring reliable and recognized results.
  • Compatibility with Different Timeframes: Optimized to work on a 1-hour timeframe but can be applied to other timeframes according to the user's preferences.

How to Use

  1. Installation: Add the indicator to the Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 platform.
  2. Apply to Chart: Load the indicator onto the desired chart. The indicator will automatically start drawing trend lines and identifying divergences.
  3. Interpreting Signals:
    • Buy: When a bullish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Buy" signal.
    • Sell: When a bearish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Sell" signal.
    • Neutral: When no divergences are detected, the indicator will display "Neutral".

Visual Examples

Bullish Divergence (Buy):

  • Two consecutive price lows increasing while the corresponding MACD lows are decreasing.

Bearish Divergence (Sell):

  • Two consecutive price highs decreasing while the corresponding MACD highs are increasing.

Conclusion

Divergence Force is a useful indicator for gaining further confirmation in your trading strategy. With its ease of use and advanced features, this indicator can help you improve your trading strategies and increase your operational effectiveness.

Download Divergence Force today and take your trading to the next level!

Reviews 3
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:16 
 

satisfied customer

jose3905
84
jose3905 2024.08.15 23:32 
 

Gostei do seu indicador, você poderia inserir setas para compra e venda? Isso facilita na hora de fazer os testes e otimizações... Muito obrigado.

Eu pedi para inserir as setas pq uso uma EA Universal que consegue identificar os Buffers de compra e venda pelas setas. E isso facilita e muito pq o robô faz a compra e a venda sozinho, sem a minha interferência.

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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
SR Liquidity MT5
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5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
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Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.02 22:16 
 

satisfied customer

Cornelius Theo12
42
Cornelius Theo12 2024.08.21 05:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jose3905
84
jose3905 2024.08.15 23:32 
 

Gostei do seu indicador, você poderia inserir setas para compra e venda? Isso facilita na hora de fazer os testes e otimizações... Muito obrigado.

Eu pedi para inserir as setas pq uso uma EA Universal que consegue identificar os Buffers de compra e venda pelas setas. E isso facilita e muito pq o robô faz a compra e a venda sozinho, sem a minha interferência.

Alessandro Riggi
3206
Reply from developer Alessandro Riggi 2024.08.23 12:58
O indicador mostra quando comprar/vender através de uma escrita no canto superior esquerdo. Aparece "buy", "sell" ou "neutral". Você tinha notado?
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