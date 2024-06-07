Description

Divergence Force Divergence Indicator

Divergence Force 1.0 is an indicator designed to identify divergences between the price of an asset and the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence). This indicator automatically draws trend lines on the highs and lows of the price and MACD, highlighting potential trading opportunities.

Main Features

Automatic Divergence Identification : The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish divergences between the price and the MACD.

: The indicator automatically detects bullish and bearish divergences between the price and the MACD. Trend Line Tracking : Automatically draws trend lines on consecutive highs and lows of the price and compares the trend with MACD highs and lows.

: Automatically draws trend lines on consecutive highs and lows of the price and compares the trend with MACD highs and lows. Buy and Sell Signals : Clearly displays buy ("Buy") and sell ("Sell") signals on the chart when divergences are identified. Shows "Neutral" when no divergences are detected.

: Clearly displays buy ("Buy") and sell ("Sell") signals on the chart when divergences are identified. Shows "Neutral" when no divergences are detected. Standard MACD Parameters : Uses the standard MACD parameters (12, 26, 9) for calculation, ensuring reliable and recognized results.

: Uses the standard MACD parameters (12, 26, 9) for calculation, ensuring reliable and recognized results. Compatibility with Different Timeframes: Optimized to work on a 1-hour timeframe but can be applied to other timeframes according to the user's preferences.

How to Use

Installation: Add the indicator to the Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 platform. Apply to Chart: Load the indicator onto the desired chart. The indicator will automatically start drawing trend lines and identifying divergences. Interpreting Signals: Buy : When a bullish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Buy" signal.

: When a bullish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Buy" signal. Sell : When a bearish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Sell" signal.

: When a bearish divergence is detected, the indicator will display a "Sell" signal. Neutral: When no divergences are detected, the indicator will display "Neutral".

Visual Examples

Bullish Divergence (Buy):

Two consecutive price lows increasing while the corresponding MACD lows are decreasing.

Bearish Divergence (Sell):

Two consecutive price highs decreasing while the corresponding MACD highs are increasing.

Conclusion

Divergence Force is a useful indicator for gaining further confirmation in your trading strategy. With its ease of use and advanced features, this indicator can help you improve your trading strategies and increase your operational effectiveness.

Download Divergence Force today and take your trading to the next level!