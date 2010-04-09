Cybertrade Bollinger Bands

Cybertrade Double Bollinger Bands - MT5

The Bollinger Bands indicator shows the levels of different highs and lows that a security price has reached in a given duration and also their relative strength, where the highs are close to the upper line and the lows are close to the lower line.

Our differential is to present this indicator in a double form, with the availability of its values ​​to simplify automation.





It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart.

All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.

This indicator is the same one we use in our EA.

Also check out our other products.