IceFX TickInfo
- Indicators
- Norbert Mereg
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 17 November 2021
This is a unique tick chart indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform. The software is capable to graphically display the last 100 ticks and in addition to that it displays the current spread, bid / ask and time values in an elegant IceFX style dashboard. The indicator is an efficient tool for traders using M5 or even M1 timeframe.
Indicator parameters:
- Corner - corner of panel
- CornerXOffset - horizontal offset from the corner
- CornerYOffset - vertical offset from the corner
- ChartType - type of chart (Bid, Ask, Both)
