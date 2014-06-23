IceFX TickInfo

4

This is a unique tick chart indicator for MetaTrader 4 platform. The software is capable to graphically display the last 100 ticks and in addition to that it displays the current spread, bid / ask and time values ​​in an elegant IceFX style dashboard. The indicator is an efficient tool for traders using M5 or even M1 timeframe.


Indicator parameters:

  • Corner - corner of panel
  • CornerXOffset - horizontal offset from the corner
  • CornerYOffset - vertical offset from the corner
  • ChartType - type of chart (Bid, Ask, Both)
Filter:
Maksym Mudrakov
30049
Maksym Mudrakov 2016.08.31 11:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

MasterExpertAd
261
MasterExpertAd 2014.07.06 02:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review