Regua MT4

Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart.

Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes.

When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes.

Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement.

Click again and fix.

Very fast tool that does not occupy much space.

Input Parameters

  • Line Color
  • Line Style
  • Text Color
  • Text Size
  • Option to fix on chart



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Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Regua MT5
Edgar Lima Uggioni
5 (3)
Utilities
Convenient tool for measuring the number of points between the prices directly on the chart. Displays in the measurement between points in percentage, points (financial) and time (bars ). Compatible with all graphical timeframes. When fixed on the chart is displayed in all timeframes. Press Ctrl, click the first point, move the mouse and will now display the measurement. Click again and fix. Very fast tool that does not occupy much space. Input Parameters Line Color Line Style Text Color Text Si
FREE
AngleofMA
Edgar Lima Uggioni
Indicators
AoMA is an indicator based on analytical geometry calculations, where the average price angle of a given period is calculated. Being a powerful indicator of reversal points and supports, supports and resistances become objective with the formation of well-defined "plateau" areas. It can be used for trend monitoring and the anticipation of trend reversal points. Two levels of periods are available, a short and a long one, and period crossings can be used as indicative of buying and selling as
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are1971
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are1971 2022.12.16 22:40 
 

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