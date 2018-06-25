Url HTML And XML Encoding To CSV Demo

Presentation

The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file.

It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop.

It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the instruments available on the trading terminal.

For this demo version, two economic calendars are available and could be downloaded, the forex factory and the trading economics calendar web sites with html pages.


System features

With fast execution, the utility can get the content from websites with xml encoded tags to the MetaTrader terminal data paths. The additional languages on the web page will not be downloaded, only those with xml encoding, for some MetaTrader applications speed and security dispositions.

But all the html tags will be included in the output formats documents available after downloading.


Recommendations

First, entry the URL starting with http or https on the url field on the inputs, then select the output format on text or on csv pages. The documents will be download from the URL website and will be available on the terminal "File" paths. It is possible to re-use the system multiple times, on any timeframes and with the list of instruments available.



Special additions

The URL html and xml to csv is running as indicated on the video. It enables to conserve the documents on a file named "webpage.txt" or "webpage.csv", on the MetaTrader paths.

It runs with all the URLs that allow xml encoded tags on the websites pages, and could get attached on an instrument chart with no interferences with some already set Expert Advisors or indicators on some additional charts opened on the desktops.


Inputs

  • url: the URL of the html or the xml web page with http or https
  • FILE_FORMAT: the desired file format output, txt or csv
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Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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