Hogvid Chart Scale

Do you want tidy and attractive charts? Let Hogvid Chart Scale help you!

Chart Scale automatically scales the height of the chart to a configurable percentage of the total window height.
This creates space at the top and bottom of the window for additional visual elements and increases clarity without having to manually adjust the vertical scaling which can be annoying, especially if you change the chart symbol frequently.
The function can be activated and deactivated at any time with a simple button click.


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Utilities
Simple and lightweight utility for automatically synchronizing the symbol of multiple charts Synchronization in both directions, regardless of which chart you change the symbol on Quickly activate or deactivate the synchronization of individual charts at the touch of a button Create multiple synchronization groups by assigning different event IDs Themes for bright and dark chart layouts
FREE
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