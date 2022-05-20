ZigZag RSI market reversal

5

New version 3.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user.

The EA opens trades when the ZigZag extremum point is broken, if before that RSI moved to overbought or oversold levels.

When breaking through the upper point of the ZigZag extremum and if before that RSI moved to the oversold level  - The adviser opens a deal to buy.
And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken and if before RSI moved to the level overbought  - adviser opens a sell trade.
In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which is available in the terminal, it is possible to use   Point Zig Zag indicator.

Looking for an Expert Advisor for real trading?  Take a look here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/122585?source=Site+Profile+Seller
The "Red Blue Lines" Expert Advisor has active monitoring on a live account.

Variables.

  1. Spread (maximum limit)   the maximum allowable spread for trading.
  2. MaxNumber Trades -   the maximum allowable number of transactions, all currency pairs and all transactions (with any identification number).
  3. 1st trading zone -   ( True/False) .
    Time settings for opening "Start" orders (first trading zone, for example Asia):
    3.1   1st trading zone (startHOUR)
    3.2   1st trading zone (startMINUTE)
    3.3   1st trading zone (stopHOUR)
    3.4   1st trading zone (stopMINUTE)

  4. 2nd trading zone   -   ( True/False) .
    Time settings for opening "Start" orders (second trading area, for example Europe/London):
    4.1       2nd rading zone (start HOUR)
    4.2   2nd trading zone (startMINUTE)
    4.3   2nd trading zone (stopHOUR)
    4.4   2nd trading zone (stopMINUTE)

  5. 3rd trading zone    -   ( True/False) .
    Time settings for opening "Start" orders (third trading zone, for example America):
    5.1   3rd trading zone (startHOUR)
    5.2   3rd trading zone (startMINUTE)
    5.3   3rd trading zone (stopHOUR)
    5.4   3rd trading zone (stopMINUTE)

  6. The magic number   Advisor identification number.

  7. Use the indicator   - select indicators for the adviser from the proposed:
    2.1   i_ZigZag & i_RSI - standard indicator   ZigZag and RSI indicator, both available in the terminal;

    2.2     i_PointZigZag   & i_RSI   - author's custom indicator. Requires terminal installation. To test the adviser, it is enough to install the demo version of the indicator.
    Attention! After installing the indicator, check the installation location: MQL4 > Indicators > Market > Point Zig Zag.ex4 (see screenshot).
  8. ReverseTradeMode - ( True/False)
    If   False   - That,   upon breakdown of the upper point of the zigzag extremum and if before that RSI moved to the oversold level   - The adviser opens a deal to buy.
    And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken   and if before RSI moved to the level overbought   - adviser   opens a sell trade.
    If    True   - That,   upon breakdown of the upper point of the zigzag extremum and if before that RSI moved to the oversold level   - The adviser opens a deal to sell.
    And when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken   and if before RSI moved to the level overbought  - adviser opens a buy deal.

  9. All_Signals    ( True/False)
    If "All_Signals = false"   then entry into the market is allowed only if there is no open deal.
    For example, if there is an open buy trade in the market, then a new buy trade will not be opened even if there is a signal to open a buy trade.
    If "All_Signals = true" then entry to the market is allowed even if there are open deals.
    For example, if the market has an open buy deal, then a new buy deal will be opened with each new signal to open a buy deal.

  10. RSI_Period   - RSI indicator period.

  11. Overbought level (for i_RSI)   - the overbought level according to the RSI indicator.

  12. Oversold level (for i_RSI)   -   oversold level according to the RSI indicator.

  13. Depth (for i_ZigZag)   - standard indicator setting zigzag.

  14. Deviation (for i_ZigZag)     - standard indicator setting zigzag.

  15. Backstep (for i_ZigZag)     - standard indicator setting zigzag.

  16. Points (for i_PointZigZag)   -   indicator setting   Point Zig Zag. The minimum size in points between the two closest   ZigZag extremum.

  17. Fixed lot - the size of the traded volume.

  18. Hidden TP and SL  - ( True/False)
    If   True - TakeProfit and StopLoss levels are hidden only from the screen and are not visible to the broker.

  19. StopLoss (point)   - loss ratio for each trade in points .

  20. TypeTakeProfit-   select the type [tp] for the adviser from the proposed one:
    10.1   standard   -   [tp]   is set for each transaction at a distance equal to the value of the variable Take Profit (point) .

    10.2   total take profit   - sum of all   [tp]   (one type of trade) is equal to  variable value Take Profit (point) .

    10.3   break-even level +/- TakeProfit   - to the breakeven level of open trades  (one type of trade)  added   variable value   Take Profit (point) .

  21. TakeProfit (point) - profit level in points.

  22. Stop to open trades after loss trades - ( True/False) Stop to open trades after losing trades
    If   True, the feature is enabled and uses the following settings:
    22.1 number of loss trades to trigger - the number of consistently closed losing trades (the calculation is only for this Expert Advisor), after which the opening of trades stops;
    22.2 number of Minutes to stop trade time - the number of minutes during which trading is suspended ( only for this Expert Advisor ).

  23. Opposite_Closing  ( True/False The function closes the deal when the Point Zig Zag indicator breaks in the opposite directionThis will only work if the PointZigZag indicator is selected

  24. Display RIGHT_UPPER information  ( True/False)

    information about the settings in the upper right corner of the screen:

      • true - display;
      • false - DO NOT display.

  25. Display RIGHT_LOWER information  ( True/False)

    additional information in the lower right corner of the screen:

      • true - display;
      • false - DO NOT display.

This Expert Advisor was created at the request of one of the users.
If you like this Expert Advisor, then you can support the author with a kind review or purchase of the indicator "     i_PointZigZag     ".

Don't miss anything interesting, add me as a friend.



Reviews 21
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.26 00:48 
 

After optimizing settings for Gold, this EA performs nicely. Simple but effective. Thanks to the author.

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.11.03 08:13 
 

你好， 开发者，回测怎么不会开单

Helmy Rashid
68
Helmy Rashid 2024.06.10 17:58 
 

Good

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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.81 (32)
Experts
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
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Expert Advisor Features trailing profit in the deposit currency (Trailing Stop Money) closing by a profit or loss in the deposit currency opening orders at a specified time managing positions opened manually or by another Expert Advisor calculating initial lot based on the current balance limiting the maximum lot volume choosing trading type several types and methods of averaging visually displays the current breakeven price, draws horizontal lines "Line break even BUY"-blue, "Line break even S
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Point Zig Zag
Oleg Popov
4.43 (7)
Indicators
The indicator is a polyline (ZigZag segment) that tracks and connects the extreme points of the chart price that are at least a specified size apart from each other in points on the price scale. The one and only setting is the minimum size (in points) of a ZigZag segment. The indicator displays levels to determine a possible trend reversal: level    "LevelForUp" -  the breaking of this level determines the possible reversal of the trend up (to buy); level     " LevelForDown   " -  the breaking o
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mastergu1
114
mastergu1 2026.01.22 17:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Oleg Popov
26172
Reply from developer Oleg Popov 2026.01.23 03:41
Пожалуйста, расскажите подробнее, что вас не устраивает в этом БЕСПЛАТНОМ советнике.
Nezo Eliot
1338
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.26 00:48 
 

After optimizing settings for Gold, this EA performs nicely. Simple but effective. Thanks to the author.

18607983623
64
18607983623 2025.11.03 08:13 
 

你好， 开发者，回测怎么不会开单

[Deleted] 2025.05.11 09:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.04.17 01:55 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.03.09 03:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Helmy Rashid
68
Helmy Rashid 2024.06.10 17:58 
 

Good

Suresh Reddy
18
Suresh Reddy 2024.05.31 11:53 
 

EA worked as expected and done back testing, results are very positive. Just need patience to see the results, tested in my demo account.

Pierre Vachichin
1278
Pierre Vachichin 2024.03.13 18:31 
 

Great EA! Thank you for sharing. Could you please add a feature that enables the user to trade from point zigzag breakout to opposite point zigzag breakout close? Thank you.

Oleg Popov
26172
Reply from developer Oleg Popov 2024.03.14 11:00
Thanks for the good feedback. The feature is added in version 3.00, you can check it right now.
Carpe Diem
41
Carpe Diem 2024.03.11 08:45 
 

Very good EA. Thank you for your hard work and sharing.

Zhong Liang Zhao
440
Zhong Liang Zhao 2024.02.21 19:55 
 

配上指标是好用的

AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

jlanino
41
jlanino 2024.01.12 22:56 
 

Excellent EA, in a period of 5 days I obtained 120% profits in the demo account with a DD of 30%, trading with main pairs, in M1, lot of 1.0 per $10,000. I will continue trying it for several more weeks. Thanks Oleg.

k22101951
14
k22101951 2023.12.28 17:27 
 

Пока в действии еще не видел . . . .. а индикатор по которому зделан эксперт очень мне нравится !

_Serega_L
41
_Serega_L 2023.12.07 16:50 
 

Всё отлично. Спасибо за Эксперта.

IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.11.29 22:32 
 

MUY BUENO !!! FELICITACIONES

Luca Cingolani
330
Luca Cingolani 2023.11.01 15:15 
 

Wonderful, thank you very much!

7517745
16
7517745 2023.10.31 23:49 
 

I start using it on 100k demo account the 05/10/2023 since then the ea have done a 30% return with a 10% dd. I’ve tested a lot of ea and this is by far the best and the most reliable. On the comment section i will post the detailed statement.

Oleg Popov
26172
Reply from developer Oleg Popov 2023.11.01 05:46
Thank you. I think many people will be interested in watching your trade. For greater clarity, you can create a signal to your demo account.
David A P Gutomo
171
David A P Gutomo 2023.08.16 22:51 
 

Hello what is the best timeframe for this EA? I’m now using GBPUSD on the M1 timeframe.

Thang Pham
23
Thang Pham 2023.05.19 20:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

12
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