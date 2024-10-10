ATR Pyramid
- Indicators
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Darius Hans LischkaI am a professional software developer in Germany and Switzerland with over 30 years of experience.
My focus is the hardware-related programming of embedded systems, robots and machine control.
Very good knowledge of C / C ++ / C # and .NET, Python, Java and others.
- Version: 1.0
ATR Pyramid 🏔️: Your ticket to stacking profits higher than a Jenga tower on steroids 🗼💪, turning market volatility into a trend-surfing 🏄♂️, position-adding party 🎉 where only the first trade risks a wipeout 🌊, while you safeguard the rest by sliding your stop loss up like an elevator 🛗, creating a comfort zone that's the only real path to multiplying your forex account faster than a rabbit on espresso !!! ☕🐰💨
Attention all you profit-stackers and trend-surfers! 📢🏄♂️ This ATR Pyramid indicator is for those of you who like to build financial pyramids (the legal kind, we promise 😉).
You know how they say ATR only shows market volatility? 📊 Well, plot twist – it's not the whole story! 🎭 This crafty little tool can actually sniff out trend direction faster than a bloodhound on a coffee binge. 🐕☕ And guess what? We're using it to pile on those profits like it's an all-you-can-eat buffet. 🍽️💰
But wait, there's more! 🎩✨ To build a pyramid as magnificent as the one in Giza, or even taller, we recommend checking what the biggest Market Makers are up to. How? With the Glimpz indicator from glimpz.net! 🕵️♂️🌐 It's like having a secret window into the minds of the market giants. Don't trade against the tide, ride the wave with the big fish! 🐳🏄♂️
Picture this: You're not just riding the trend, you're building a skyscraper on it. 🏗️ Each floor? A new position added to your winning streak. 📈 It's like playing Jenga in reverse – the higher you go, the more stable it gets! 🧱🔄
Remember, folks: Pyramiding profits is the only way to grow your capital while keeping losses on a strict diet. 💪💰 If you're playing your cards right, only your first position is flirting with the risk of loss. 🃏 It's like having a sacrificial pawn in a chess game, except this pawn might just turn into a queen. ♟️👑
So, lead your pyramids wisely, traders. Don't build them higher than the Tower of Pisa, and definitely don't let them lean that much. 🗼⚖️ And with Glimpz by your side, you'll be building your trading empire on solid ground! 🏛️💼
Happy pyramiding, you crazy profit architects! 🏗️🤪 May your trends be ever in your favor, and may your profits stack higher than a sandwich in a New York deli !!! 🥪🗽💰
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