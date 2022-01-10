Wicks Trade Panel

It's a Trade Panel include Order Management & Risk Management for serious trader.

Especially for those traders who pay attention to important events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP.

A one-of-a-kind faster technique to fix the Entry Price by simply pointing the mouse pointer at it.

This is what I enjoy about it.

Automatically closing 50% order size lots when setting TRUE on Breakeven Status. It's especially useful when trading on significant economic events like the CPI, NFP, and ADP.

1) The Perct Match with Key Level : Here - Key Level

2) The Perfect Match with Wicks UpDown Target : Here - Wicks UpDown Target











Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.

Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended.





Guideline

Entry Strategy Idea:





Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session)

Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan)

Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk)

Step 4 - Target complete

Step 5 - Don't trade in Stop Hunting Area





Remark: Wait for price to breakout and set your TP (Take Profit) using the Wicks Up Target Line or Wicks Down Target Line shown on the chart.



