Market info
- Utilities
- Vadim Korolyuk
- Version: 1.0
The information panel shows market information about the selected symbol, which is hidden from the eyes of the trader. You can change the color of the panel panel, the color of the text on the panel. It can be moved around the screen. Available in two languages (Russian and English).
Data:
- Symbol - symbol names;
- Point - Point size in quote currency;
- Spread - Spread in pips;
- Stop Level - The minimum acceptable stop loss / take profit level in pips;
- Lot Size - The contract size in the base currency of the instrument;
- Tick Value - The size of the minimum change in the price of the instrument in the deposit currency(per 1.00 pip);
- Swap long - Swap size for buy orders(per 1.00 pip);
- Swap short - Swap size for sell orders(per 1.00 pip);
- Min Lot - The minimum lot size;
- Max lot - Maximum lot size;
helpful, but limited information