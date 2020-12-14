Gunn Crosses: Unveiling Market Geometry with Gann Crosses and W.D. Gann's Trading Methods!

Eager to deepen your technical analysis by harnessing the powerful geometry of Gann squares? The Gunn Crosses indicator offers you a unique way to visualize support and resistance levels calculated based on the diagonal and cardinal crosses of the legendary Gann square, a key element in the comprehensive arsenal of trading techniques employed by William Delbert Gann.

This indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify potential reversal points and key price levels, drawing upon the principles developed by one of the most renowned and enigmatic traders of all time – William Delbert Gann. Understanding his philosophy and methods can significantly expand your trading capabilities.

William Delbert Gann: A Legend of Technical Analysis:

W.D. Gann (1878-1955) was a prominent financial analyst, stock market trader, and author of numerous books and courses on technical analysis. His market research spanned mathematics, geometry, astronomy, and even ancient numerological systems. Gann believed that markets operated according to specific mathematical laws and recurring cycles that could be predicted using his unique methods.

His trading techniques were characterized by complexity and precision. Gann employed a variety of tools, including Gann angles, Gann fans, Gann squares (notably the Square of Nine, Hexagon, and Circle of 360), time cycles, and key dates. His goal was not only to determine the direction of price movement but also to accurately forecast the timing of reversals and target levels.

Key Aspects of Gann's Trading Approach:

Market Geometry: Gann placed great emphasis on geometric relationships on price charts. He believed that certain angles and figures formed natural levels of support and resistance. Gann squares are one embodiment of this principle, where price and time relationships are displayed in geometric forms.

Gann placed great emphasis on geometric relationships on price charts. He believed that certain angles and figures formed natural levels of support and resistance. Gann squares are one embodiment of this principle, where price and time relationships are displayed in geometric forms. Time Cycles: Gann meticulously studied cycles of varying durations, believing that market movements were governed by specific rhythms. He sought to identify these cycles to predict future reversals.

Gann meticulously studied cycles of varying durations, believing that market movements were governed by specific rhythms. He sought to identify these cycles to predict future reversals. Gann Angles: Lines drawn at specific angles (most commonly 45, 90, 180 degrees) from significant highs or lows were considered important levels of support and resistance. The intersection of these angles often indicated potential trend changes.

Lines drawn at specific angles (most commonly 45, 90, 180 degrees) from significant highs or lows were considered important levels of support and resistance. The intersection of these angles often indicated potential trend changes. Gann Squares: These tools combine price and time relationships in a square format. The diagonal and cardinal lines of Gann squares, which form the basis of the Gunn Crosses indicator, are considered particularly significant levels.

These tools combine price and time relationships in a square format. The diagonal and cardinal lines of Gann squares, which form the basis of the Gunn Crosses indicator, are considered particularly significant levels. Numerology and Astrology: While these aspects are more esoteric, Gann also explored the influence of numerical sequences and astronomical factors on market dynamics.

Core Principles of the Gunn Crosses Indicator:

The Gunn Crosses indicator automatically calculates and displays important support and resistance levels on your chart, formed by the intersection of the diagonal and cardinal crosses of the Gann square. These crosses are key elements in Gann's analytical approach, helping to identify areas where price may encounter significant opposition or find support.

Cardinal Cross: Formed by horizontal and vertical lines intersecting at the chosen base price. The horizontal line represents the price level itself, and the vertical line can be considered a time axis relative to this price.

Formed by horizontal and vertical lines intersecting at the chosen base price. The horizontal line represents the price level itself, and the vertical line can be considered a time axis relative to this price. Diagonal Cross: Consists of two lines drawn at 45-degree angles relative to the horizontal and vertical lines of the cardinal cross. These lines reflect the 1:1 price-to-time relationship, which, according to Gann's theory, is a crucial factor in determining future price movement.

The intersection of these lines creates potential levels of support and resistance that traders can use to determine entry and exit points in the market, as well as to set stop-loss and take-profit orders.

Flexibility in Defining the Base Price:

One of the key features of the indicator is its flexibility in choosing the price relative to which the Gann crosses are constructed. You can use:

Current Price: The calculation of levels will be performed dynamically, relative to the latest price on the chart. This allows you to track current support and resistance levels in real-time.

The calculation of levels will be performed dynamically, relative to the latest price on the chart. This allows you to track current support and resistance levels in real-time. User-Defined Price: Using the Price parameter, you can manually specify a particular price value that will be used as the basis for calculating the levels. This can be useful for analyzing relative to historical highs, lows, or other significant price points that you believe may influence future price action.

Utilizing a Portion of the Price Formation:

The Gunn Crosses indicator also provides the ability to use only a portion of the price for calculating levels. This is achieved through the Digit and minus_znak settings, which allow you to isolate specific digits of the price for analysis.

Let's examine in detail how these settings work using the example of the current price 1.23456:

If the Digit setting is set to _5____ , the number 23456 will be used for the calculation. This means the indicator will take the last five digits of the price. This approach can be useful for analyzing smaller price movements or for identifying levels related to specific significant digits.

setting is set to , the number will be used for the calculation. This means the indicator will take the last five digits of the price. This approach can be useful for analyzing smaller price movements or for identifying levels related to specific significant digits. For the value _6____ , the number 123456 (all six digits) will be used. This is the standard approach, utilizing all available price information.

, the number (all six digits) will be used. This is the standard approach, utilizing all available price information. For the value __4____ , the number 3456 (digits from the third to the sixth) will be used. This might be helpful if you believe that certain digits of the price have a greater influence on the formation of levels.

, the number (digits from the third to the sixth) will be used. This might be helpful if you believe that certain digits of the price have a greater influence on the formation of levels. For the value ___3___ , the number 456 (the last three digits) will be used. Similar to the previous one, this allows you to focus on shorter-term price fluctuations.

, the number (the last three digits) will be used. Similar to the previous one, this allows you to focus on shorter-term price fluctuations. For the value ____2__, the number 56 (the last two digits) will be used. This option may be interesting for very short-term analysis or for high-volatility instruments.

The minus_znak setting allows you to remove a certain number of digits from the right of the selected portion of the price. Consider an example where Digit is set to _5____ (resulting in the number 23456):

If minus_znak is set to _0 , the price-forming number will be 23456 . This means the selected portion of the price is used without changes.

is set to , the price-forming number will be . This means the selected portion of the price is used without changes. With a value of _1 , the number 2345 (the last digit removed) will be used. This can help identify coarser levels of support and resistance.

, the number (the last digit removed) will be used. This can help identify coarser levels of support and resistance. With a value of _2, the number 234 (the last two digits removed) will be used. Further simplification of the price basis can reveal even more significant long-term levels.

These settings allow traders to focus on specific aspects of the price that they consider most significant for their analysis, which can be particularly useful when working with instruments that have a large number of decimal places or when applying specific numerological approaches of Gann.

Displaying the Crosses:

The Gunn Crosses indicator provides the user with complete control over the display of Gann crosses on the chart. Using the corresponding settings, you can:

Enable or disable the display of the cardinal cross. The cardinal cross consists of horizontal and vertical lines intersecting at the base price. The horizontal line clearly marks the price level that serves as the basis for constructing other levels, and the vertical line can be used for visual orientation in time relative to this price level.

The cardinal cross consists of horizontal and vertical lines intersecting at the base price. The horizontal line clearly marks the price level that serves as the basis for constructing other levels, and the vertical line can be used for visual orientation in time relative to this price level. Enable or disable the display of the diagonal cross. The diagonal cross consists of two lines drawn at 45-degree angles relative to the horizontal and vertical lines of the cardinal cross. These lines reflect the key 1:1 price-to-time relationship in Gann's theory, where a unit of price change corresponds to a unit of time change. The intersection of these diagonal lines with price movements can indicate important points of support and resistance, as well as potential moments of trend acceleration or deceleration.

The ability to independently control the display of the cardinal and diagonal crosses allows traders to customize the visualization of the indicator according to their analytical needs and avoid overloading the chart with unnecessary information, focusing only on the elements that are most important for their current trading strategy.

Visualization Settings:

To ensure comfortable work with the Gunn Crosses indicator, extensive settings are provided for customizing the visual display of lines and labels. You can individually adjust the color of the cardinal and diagonal cross lines, as well as the text color of the labels displaying the price levels. This allows you to adapt the appearance of the indicator to your chart's color scheme and make the analysis more convenient and intuitive, facilitating the visual perception of key support and resistance levels.

Applying the Gunn Crosses Indicator in a Trading Strategy:

The Gunn Crosses indicator can be used in various ways within a trading strategy:

Identifying Support and Resistance Levels: The lines of the crosses can act as static levels from which the price may bounce or which it may break through.

The lines of the crosses can act as static levels from which the price may bounce or which it may break through. Finding Reversal Points: The price crossing the lines of the crosses may indicate potential trend changes.

The price crossing the lines of the crosses may indicate potential trend changes. Setting Target Levels: The intersections of the cardinal and diagonal cross lines can be used as guides for setting take-profit orders.

The intersections of the cardinal and diagonal cross lines can be used as guides for setting take-profit orders. Identifying Consolidation Zones: The convergence of the cross lines may indicate periods of sideways price movement.

The convergence of the cross lines may indicate periods of sideways price movement. Filtering Signals: The indicator can be used in conjunction with other technical analysis tools to confirm trading signals.

Advantages of Using the Gunn Crosses Indicator:

Displays key support and resistance levels based on the fundamental geometry of Gann squares.

Flexible selection of the base price for calculating levels (current or user-defined), allowing you to adapt the indicator to various analytical scenarios.

Ability to use a portion of the price for deeper and more specific analysis, consistent with advanced Gann techniques.

Independent control over the display of cardinal and diagonal crosses to optimize chart visualization.

Extensive settings for customizing the color of lines and labels for comfortable visualization and better information perception.

Helps identify potential reversal points and price targets, taking into account geometric and temporal relationships.

Integrates a powerful analytical tool, based on the principles of one of the most influential traders, into your trading terminal.

The Gunn Crosses indicator will become a valuable addition to your arsenal of technical analysis tools, helping you unlock the hidden geometry of the market and make more informed trading decisions using the powerful methods developed by the great W.D. Gann! Deepen your understanding of his unique approach and elevate your trading to a new level of comprehension of market patterns.



