MESA Spectrum

The MESA Spectrum indicator calculates the power spectrum of a data series using the Maximum Entropy Spectrum Estimation method and produces a power spectrum plot. The Maximum Entropy algorithm, unlike a simple FFT transform, will include frequencies from the entire complex frequency plane and not just the Nyquist interval which, in general terms, means that it can resolve cycle periods that are larger than the data window passed to the function. In addition, MESA has the ability to fit very sharp spectral features which are often missed by other analysis methods.

The displayed power spectrum will highlight the dominant cycles and frequencies within the data and will display the Period and Frequency below each peak.

Prior to being passed to the MESA algorithm, the log of the price data is detrended using a least means squared filter.

If you experiment with this tool, you will quickly find that most financial time series have their highest amplitudes at the low end of the frequency spectrum and most of these 'dominant' cycles are too long to be used for short-term trading. The script has two display filters that can be applied (Upper Cycle Limit and Lower Cycle Limit) where you can input an upper and lower cycle period boundary. This allows you to effectively ignore the very high and/or very low frequencies so that you can concentrate on finding cycles within in a period range that makes sense for your trading style. In addition, you can select the Window size for the cycle analysis, set the input price source, and specify the input data offset.

Periods are calculated as the number of bars required to complete a cycle and frequencies are calculated as the number of degrees of change per bar.

P = Bars per Cycle;

F = 360/P (360-degrees divided by period)

An alternative F value can be calculated as number of cycles in the data period N:

F = N/P.

The spectral information can be used as the basis for additional cycle study work or it can be used to fine-tune various oscillators and indicators. The typical approach is to use the Power Spectrum to identify the dominant cycle in your data and then set your moving average or oscillator to a period that is 1/2 of the dominant cycle.

Options:

Menu Option
Description
Window Size
Select from 1024, 512, 256, or 128. Generally the 512 or 256 window size is recommended. The default is 512.
Source
Select the price input source. The default is Median Price.
Data Offset
Set the offset into the price series. The default is 1 (bar).
Upper Cycle Limit
Select the largest acceptable cycle length. The default is 110. Range is 1-512.
Lower Cycle Limit
Select the smallest acceptable cycle length. The default is 4. Range is 1-512.
Spectrum (reg) Color
Set the color for the spectrum plot.
Spectrum (max) Color
Set the color to highlight the dominant cycle.
Spectrum (frame) Color
Set the color for the spectrum frame.
Spectrum Legend 1 Color
Set the color for the Period legend.
Spectrum Legend 2 Color
Set the color for the Frequency legend.
Info Box Color
Set the color for the information box displayed below the title.


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Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years, Quantum Breakout PRO is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout box. I
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Yohana Parmi
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optional 50
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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
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