Prime Vortex Pro

  • Indicators
  • Ashraful Alam
    Ashraful Alam

    Ashraful Alam

    # About Me
    **Professional Forex & Crypto Market Researcher | Algorithmic Trading System Developer | MQL5 Expert | Creator of Advanced Institutional Trading Solutions**
  • Version: 1.70
  • Activations: 5
Prime Vortex Pro— Multi-Layer Confluence Trend & Reversal Signal Indicator

Trade with clarity, not noise.

The Idea Behind Prime Vortex Pro

Most signal indicators on the market fire on almost every candle — dozens of arrows a day, most of them meaningless noise that gets traders into weak, low-probability trades.

Prime Vortex Pro was built around one simple rule: silence is the default. A signal only appears when multiple, independent layers of market evidence agree at the same moment.

Instead of relying on a single condition (like one oscillator crossing a line), Prime Vortex Pro cross-checks trend direction, trend strength, market structure, multi-timeframe alignment, volatility, and momentum before it ever draws an arrow on your chart. If even one of these core conditions disagrees, no signal is generated — full stop.

The result is an indicator that speaks less often, but says something worth listening to.

What Makes It Different

1. Multi-Layer Hard Filtering (9 conditions must agree)

  • Trend direction filter (adaptive moving average + slope confirmation)
  • Trend-strength filter (ADX) — automatically stays silent in flat, choppy markets
  • Dual Timeframe Confluence — both a mid-level and a higher timeframe must confirm the same direction before a signal fires
  • Market Structure Detection — checks for genuine Higher-High/Higher-Low or Lower-High/Lower-Low sequences, not just a moving average crossover
  • Bollinger Band positioning — avoids signaling when price is already over-extended
  • Volatility (ATR) filter — filters out dead, low-range candles
  • Candle-close strength filter — only considers candles that close with real conviction, not indecisive dojis
  • Price-range positioning filter — avoids signaling in the "noisy middle" of a recent range

2. Confluence Scoring & Signal Grading (A+ / A / B) On top of the hard filters, every potential signal is scored across six independent confirmation factors — RSI momentum, MACD, Stochastic, volume, candlestick pattern (engulfing/pin bar), and a unique price-numerology confluence layer. Each signal is graded so you can choose exactly how selective you want to be. Only show A+ signals for maximum selectivity, or include Grade A/B for more frequent opportunities — the choice is yours.

3. Repaint-Free, Backtest-Honest Logic Multi-timeframe confirmation is calculated only from fully closed candles — never from the currently-forming bar. What you see in a backtest is what you would have seen live. No repainting, no hindsight bias.

4. Built-In, Volatility-Adjusted Risk Levels Every signal comes with automatically calculated Stop-Loss and two Take-Profit levels, scaled to current market volatility (ATR) rather than a fixed, one-size-fits-all pip value — so risk sizing adapts to the instrument and market condition you're trading.

5. Smart Signal Cooldown A built-in cooldown period prevents clustered, repetitive signals in the same zone, keeping your chart clean and your decision-making focused.

6. Fully Customizable Every filter, threshold, and grading level is a user input — adjust the trend period, ADX threshold, timeframes, RSI zones, and grading requirements to match your own trading style, instrument, and timeframe.

7. Push Notifications & Alerts Get instant Alert popups and mobile push notifications the moment a qualifying signal closes — no need to stay glued to the charts.

Who Is Prime Vortex Pro For?

  • Swing and position traders who want fewer, higher-conviction entries instead of constant chart noise
  • Part-time and working traders who can't watch every candle and need reliable push alerts only when real confluence appears
  • Trend-followers who want confirmation that a trend is structurally real (not just a crossover) before committing
  • Traders tired of "signal spam" from indicators that fire on nearly every candle regardless of market context
  • Discretionary traders who want a structured, rules-based confluence checklist to validate their own chart analysis before pulling the trigger
  • Anyone building or refining a systematic trading process who wants adjustable, transparent filter logic rather than a black-box "buy/sell" arrow

How to Get the Best Results

Prime Vortex Elite is a decision-support tool, not an autopilot. For best results:

  1. Start on the default settings and observe signal frequency and quality on your preferred instrument and timeframe
  2. Use the Grade filter (A+/A/B) to match your risk appetite — A+ for maximum selectivity, B included for more frequent setups
  3. Combine signals with your own risk management — the built-in ATR-based SL/TP levels are a starting reference, not a guarantee
  4. As with any tool, test on a demo account first to understand how it behaves on your specific market before trading live

Important Notice

Trading forex, commodities, and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance — whether of this indicator or any other tool — is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prime Vortex Elite is a technical analysis aid designed to filter out low-quality setups and highlight higher-confluence opportunities; it does not guarantee profitable trades and should always be used alongside sound risk management and your own market judgment.

Prime Vortex Pro— Fewer signals. Stronger confluence. Clearer decisions.


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3.67 (3)
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Indicators
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PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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Indicators
When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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4.82 (22)
Indicators
Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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Yohana Parmi
4.85 (62)
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL MT4
Genki Andou
Indicators
Gold Signal Swing Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter + RR Guarantee System for XAUUSD Swing Trading No repaint. No redraw. No lag. All signals lock after confirmation. Bonus for buyers: Get AI Zone Radar ($59 value) + PDF manual free with purchase. Send me a message on MQL5 after buying. AI Zone Radar: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175834 MT5 version also available: https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/177643?source=Site +Profile+Seller Used and trusted by gold traders
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Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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