True RSI Divergence

Even experienced traders can miss a strong divergence. True RSI Divergence automatically detects new signals and instantly notifies you, with a strong focus on identifying high-quality divergences rather than simply generating more alerts.

RSI divergence is one of the most widely used technical analysis signals for identifying potential trend reversals and continuation opportunities. However, monitoring multiple symbols and timeframes manually is practically impossible. While you are analyzing one chart, a high-quality divergence may already have formed on another.

True RSI Divergence continuously scans the market and automatically notifies you whenever a new divergence appears. This helps you stay informed about important trading opportunities even when you are away from your trading terminal.

However, timely notifications are valuable only if the detected signals are worth your attention.

Many divergence indicators connect almost any local highs and lows, producing a large number of weak and insignificant signals. As a result, charts quickly become cluttered with lines, while frequent notifications make it difficult to distinguish genuinely valuable trading opportunities from market noise.

True RSI Divergence takes a different approach.

The indicator is built around identifying significant market swing points. Only after meaningful highs and lows have been detected does it analyze the divergence between price action and the RSI indicator. This approach significantly reduces the number of weak and low-quality divergences, leaving only the signals that better reflect the actual market structure.

As a result, traders benefit not only from automatic divergence detection and timely notifications, but also from cleaner charts, less visual clutter, and fewer distracting alerts.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of new RSI divergences.
  • Instant notifications when new signals appear.
  • Divergence detection based on significant market swing points.
  • Adjustable swing point detection sensitivity.
  • Reduced number of weak and insignificant signals.
  • Clean and easy-to-read chart visualization.
  • Customizable colors, line styles, and display settings.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe.

True RSI Divergence is not designed to find every possible divergence. Its goal is to notify you only about signals that better reflect the real market structure and deserve your attention.

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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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