Zaxti Advanced Trend Following MT5 Indicator

Step into a new era of technical analysis. Zaxti Trend Levels is not just another charting tool; it is a comprehensive trend-visualization engine crafted for the discerning trader. By seamlessly blending the mathematical rigor of advanced adaptive filtering with intuitive visual mapping, this indicator transforms chaotic price action into a clear, actionable roadmap.

Designed to eliminate noise and highlight what truly matters, Zaxti Trend Levels empowers you to read market momentum, identify precise support/resistance zones, and execute trades with unparalleled confidence.

🧠 The Core Engine: Advanced Zaxti Filtering

At the heart of this indicator lies a sophisticated dual-layer Zaxti filter system. By continuously calculating the variance between a highly responsive Fast Filter and a smoothly adaptive Slow Filter, the indicator accurately captures the genesis of a trend. It ignores insignificant volatility while preserving crucial momentum shifts, giving you a pure, unlagged view of market direction.

✨ Key Features & Visual Architecture

1. Dynamic Trend Boxes (Living S/R Zones) Forget static horizontal lines. When the Fast Filter crosses the Slow Filter, Zaxti Trend Levels instantly generates a dynamic rectangular zone.

🟢 Green Zones: Emerge on bullish crossovers, acting as floating, living support levels.

Emerge on bullish crossovers, acting as floating, living support levels. 🔴 Red Zones: Emerge on bearish crossovers, projecting immediate resistance ceilings.

Emerge on bearish crossovers, projecting immediate resistance ceilings. These zones automatically extend forward in real-time, adjusting to the current price bar until the trend shifts.

2. Adaptive Candle Coloring (Reading Market Breath) Understand market exhaustion before it happens. The indicator intelligently recolors chart candles based on the relationship between price action and filter momentum:

Lime/Red Candles: Strong, healthy uptrends or downtrends.

Strong, healthy uptrends or downtrends. Gray Candles (The Exhaustion Signal): If the trend is bullish but the fast filter begins to curve downward (or vice versa), candles turn gray. This elegant visual cue warns you that momentum is bleeding out, allowing you to tighten stops or prepare for a reversal.

3. Precision Crossover Signals with Price Anchors Never miss the moment of truth. Distinct arrows mark the exact bar where a trend change occurs. Paired with these arrows are crisp price labels anchored to the chart, providing an instant snapshot of the exact crossover price without needing to hover your mouse.

4. Intelligent Retest Mechanics Markets rarely move in straight lines; they pull back to retest. The indicator monitors your active S/R zones and fires a highly visible yellow signal when price respectfully retests a validated level. This provides high-probability, low-risk re-entry opportunities. A smart cooldown algorithm ensures you are not spammed with duplicate signals.

5. Dynamic SHI Channel Projection (Optional) Activate the built-in SHI (Silver-Hill Indicator) Channel to add a layer of fractal geometry to your chart. The algorithm automatically identifies the most recent valid high/low fractals and projects a dynamic, auto-extending channel. It acts as a macro boundary for price flow, perfectly complementing the micro-precision of the Zaxti boxes.

6. The Command Center: Multi-Pair & Multi-Timeframe Scanner Why analyze one chart when you can command the whole battlefield? Toggle the elegant Scanner Dashboard to monitor dozens of symbols and timeframes simultaneously from a single corner of your screen.

▲ Green: Bullish Zaxti dominance.

Bullish Zaxti dominance. ▼ Red: Bearish Zaxti dominance.

Bearish Zaxti dominance. Updates seamlessly in the background without lagging your terminal.

7. Smart, Non-Intrusive Alerts Stay connected to the market without being chained to your desk. Receive real-time Pop-up, Push (Mobile), and Email notifications—but only when it matters. The alert system is strictly locked to the live price bar, completely preventing the frustrating "history spam" that plagues lesser indicators.

🎯 Strategic Application: How to Master Zaxti

The Trend Rider: Use the initial emergence of a Green or Red Box as your primary directional bias. Align your trades with the box's momentum.

Use the initial emergence of a Green or Red Box as your primary directional bias. Align your trades with the box's momentum. The Pullback Player: Wait for the Gray Candles to appear (exhaustion), then look for the Yellow Retest Signal to enter at a discounted price within the Trend Box.

Wait for the Gray Candles to appear (exhaustion), then look for the Yellow Retest Signal to enter at a discounted price within the Trend Box. The Risk Manager: Use the opposite boundary of the Trend Box or the SHI Channel line as your logical, mathematically backed Stop-Loss placement.

💎 Why Choose Zaxti Trend Levels?

In a market saturated with repainting algorithms and lagging moving averages, Zaxti Trend Levels stands out through its architectural integrity and visual clarity. It does not predict the future; it mathematically quantifies the present and projects it with elegant precision.

Whether you are a scalper hunting for retests on the M5 chart, or a swing trader riding macro trends on the H4, this tool adapts to your rhythm.

Unlock the power of visual clarity. Elevate your strategy with Zaxti Trend Levels today.





Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk of loss. This indicator is a tool for technical analysis and does not guarantee financial results. Past performance is not indicative of future returns.



