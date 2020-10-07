GG Time To Trade

Time to Trade

Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0.

Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this is the definite time to trade. Combine with other indicators to identify buy or sell trades.

Signals are broadcast alerts and sent to the phone

Indicator for MT4

Feedback for improvement is appreciated. If you feel good and effective, please share with your friends and review the product. Thanks for your attention. 


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Aleksandr Tamonin
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Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.20 17:01 
 

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Pham Quoc Gia
15312
Reply from developer Pham Quoc Gia 2021.01.22 05:18
Thanks. I hope it helps you and many others
[Deleted] 2020.10.13 05:26 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pham Quoc Gia
15312
Reply from developer Pham Quoc Gia 2021.01.22 05:18
Thanks. I hope it helps you and many others
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