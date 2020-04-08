ATR Plus

ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market.
The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see:

  • who dominates the market — buyers or sellers

  • when a trend begins

  • when a trend loses strength

  • when the market shifts into a range

  • where volatility reaches exhaustion zones

ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems.

How ATR Plus Works

Unlike the standard ATR, which shows only the size of price movement, ATR Plus separates volatility into two components:

  • ATR Up — volatility inside bullish candles

  • ATR Down — volatility inside bearish candles

Their ratio is then transformed into a directional oscillator: 

  • if bullish volatility is higher -> value moves toward 100
  • if bearish volatility dominates -> value moves toward 0
  • if both sides are balanced -> the line hovers around 50

    This reveals the structure of volatility, not just its magnitude.

    Understanding the 0–100 Scale

    Recommended levels: 30 / 50 / 70

    • 0–30 — Seller Dominance: Strong bearish volatility. Confirms a downtrend or a distribution phase.
    • 30–50 — Weakening of Bearish Pressure: Trend slowdown, potential reversal or transition into consolidation.
    • 50 — Neutral Zone: Buyers and sellers display similar volatility. Most often indicates a range or transition phase.
    • 50–70 — Growing Bullish Strength: Increasing buyer dominance; early stage of an uptrend.
    • 70–100 — Buyer Dominance: Strong bullish momentum.

    However, volatility may become overheated → higher correction risk. 

    How to Use ATR Plus in Trading

    1. Trend Direction Filter
    • Long: ATR Plus above 55–60
    • Short: ATR Plus below 45–40
    • Range: between 45–55
      2. Determining Trend Strength
      • Fast breakout from 40 -> 70 = start of a bullish impulse
      • Drop from 60 -> 30 = bearish trend development
      • Long stay around 50 = range/accumulation
        3. Breakout Confirmation

        A breakout is more reliable if ATR Plus supports the direction.
        If the breakout goes against ATR Plus — chances of a false move are high.

        4. Universal Entry Filter

        Ideal companion for:

        • Price Action

        • Momentum systems

        • Trend-following strategies

        • Breakout systems

        Inputs

        • ATR Period — period of the base ATR

        • Smooth Period — smoothing of the final directional oscillator

        • Levels (30/50/70) — configured via the Levels tab, not via Inputs

        The indicator is easy to configure and does not require optimization.


        Recommended products
        Follow The Line MT5
        Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
        4.59 (34)
        Indicators
        This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
        FREE
        LT Donchian Channel
        Thiago Duarte
        4.83 (6)
        Indicators
        Donchian Channel is an indicator created by Richard Donchian. It is formed by taking the highest high and the lowest low of the last specified period in candles. The area between high and low is the channel for the chosen period. Its configuration is simple. It is possible to have the average between the upper and lower lines, plus you have alerts when price hits one side. If you have any questions or find any bugs, please contact me. Enjoy!
        FREE
        Donchian Breakout And Rsi
        Mattia Impicciatore
        Indicators
        General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
        FREE
        Friend of the trend
        Anderson De Assis
        Indicators
        Friend of the Trend: Your Trend Tracker Master the market with Friend of the Trend , the indicator that simplifies trend analysis and helps you identify the best moments to buy, sell, or wait. With an intuitive and visually striking design, Friend of the Trend analyzes price movements and delivers signals through a colorful histogram: Green Bars : Signal an uptrend, indicating buying opportunities. Red Bars : Alert to a downtrend, suggesting potential selling points. Orange Bars : Represent cons
        FREE
        MACD Enhanced
        Nikita Berdnikov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
        FREE
        Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
        Tonny Obare
        4.86 (49)
        Indicators
        Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
        FREE
        Trendline mt5 indicator
        David Muriithi
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
        FREE
        Easy Correlations Indicator
        Ioannis Xenos
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Easy Correlations Indicator The Easy Correlations Indicator is designed to help traders analyze the relationship between two correlated instruments. By monitoring the distance between their Relative Strength Index (RSI) values, the indicator highlights situations where one instrument has moved significantly further than the other. This creates potential trading opportunities: Sell the stronger instrument (overstretched RSI) Buy the weaker instrument (lagging RSI) Because the positions are opened
        FREE
        Important Lines
        Terence Gronowski
        4.87 (23)
        Indicators
        This indicator displays Pivot-Lines, preday high and low, preday close and the minimum and maximum of the previous hour. You just have to put this single indicator to the chart to have all these important lines, no need to setup many single indicators. Why certain lines are important Preday high and low : These are watched by traders who trade in a daily chart. Very often, if price climbs over or falls under a preday low/high there is an acceleration in buying/selling. It is a breakout out of a
        FREE
        Dual RSI
        Paul Conrad Carlson
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        Indicator alerts for Dual Relative strength index rsi. Large rsi preset at 14 is below 30 small rsi preset at 4 is below 10 for buy bullish signals . Large rsi preset are 14 is above 70 small rsi preset at 4 is above 90 for sell bearish signals . Includes mobile and terminal alerts. draws lines when alerts. This indicator can help identify extremes and then the tops or bottoms of those extremes .
        FREE
        High Low Open Close
        Alexandre Borela
        4.98 (42)
        Indicators
        If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
        FREE
        Mitimom
        Danil Poletavkin
        Indicators
        The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
        FREE
        VFI Quantum
        Nikita Berdnikov
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
        FREE
        FlatBreakout MT5
        Aleksei Vorontsov
        Indicators
        FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
        FREE
        Daily Levels Indicator
        Aissam Atti
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        # DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
        FREE
        PZ Penta O MT5
        PZ TRADING SLU
        3.5 (4)
        Indicators
        The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
        FREE
        Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
        Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
        4.33 (6)
        Indicators
        This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
        FREE
        Coral Indi
        Dinh Duong Luong
        Indicators
        Coral trend is   a trend-following indicator that is widely popular among FOREX traders . It is usually used as a confluence with other indicators. It uses combinations of moving averages with complex smoothing formulas! It has two configurable parameters: Coefficient   - smoothing ratio (*) Applied price Calculation: Coral = (-0.064) * B6 + 0.672 * B5 - 2.352 * B4 + 2.744 * B3
        FREE
        Value Chart Candlesticks
        Flavio Javier Jarabeck
        4.69 (13)
        Indicators
        The idea of a Value Chart indicator was presented in the very good book I read back in 2020 , " Dynamic Trading Indicators: Winning with Value Charts and Price Action Profile ", from the authors Mark Helweg and David Stendahl. The idea is simple and the result is pure genius: Present candlestick Price analysis in a detrended way! HOW TO READ THIS INDICATOR Look for Overbought and Oversold levels. Of course, you will need to test the settings a lot to find the "correct" one for your approach. It
        FREE
        RSI abcd
        Francisco Gomes Da Silva
        3 (1)
        Indicators
        RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
        FREE
        Ratio Indicator
        Rafael Gazzinelli
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Ratio Indicator - User Guide Special Deal! Leave a review and get the indicator  Long & Short Cointegration Analyzer for free — just send me a message! This Ratio indicator between assets allows you to monitor and trade the price relationship between two assets selected by the user. It calculates the ratio between the prices of two assets, referred to as Asset1 and Asset2 (e.g., "GBPUSD" and "EURUSD"), and plots a moving average of the ratio along with Bollinger Bands . These bands are used to
        FREE
        Weis Wave Scouter Basic
        Jean Carlos Martins Roso
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        The Weis Wave Scouter Basic is the essential version of our renowned indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who wish to explore the concepts of the Wyckoff method and VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) in an accessible and efficient way. Based on volume wave reading, this simplified indicator allows you to clearly identify market movements, focusing on the principles of effort vs result and supply and demand, as taught by Richard Wyckoff. With Weis Wave Scouter Basic, you can visualize bull
        FREE
        Tabajara V5
        Flavio Javier Jarabeck
        4.83 (35)
        Indicators
        Metatrader 5 version of the famous Andre Machado's Tabajara indicator. If you don't know Andre Machado's Technical Analysis work you don't need this indicator... For those who need it and for those several friend traders who asked this porting from other platforms, here it is... FEATURES 8-period Moving Average 20-period Moving Average 50-period Moving Average 200-period Moving Average Colored candles according to the inflexion of the 20-period MA SETTINGS You can change the Period of all MA's
        FREE
        Reversal Composite Candles
        MetaQuotes Ltd.
        3.67 (15)
        Experts
        The idea of the system is to indentify the reversal patterns using the calculation of the composite candle. The reversal patterns is similar to the "Hammer" and "Hanging Man" patterns in Japanese candlestick analysis. But it uses the composite candle instead the single candle and doesn't need the small body of the composite candle to confirm the reversal. Input parameters: Range - maximal number of bars, used in the calculation of the composite candle. Minimum - minimal size of the composite can
        FREE
        Basic Vwap
        james mugendi
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        Simple Vwap with the daily, weekly and monthly VWAP is the abbreviation for   volume-weighted average price , which is a technical analysis tool that shows the ratio of an asset's price to its total trade volume. It provides traders and investors with a measure of the average price at which a stock is traded over a given period of time. How it's used Identify entry and exit points:   Traders can use VWAP to determine when to buy or sell an asset.   Understand price trends :  Traders can use V
        FREE
        VisualVol EURUSD
        Maxim Kuznetsov
        Indicators
        The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. This version is intended f
        FREE
        Candle Color RSI
        Mahmoud Ahmed Abdou Ali
        Indicators
        Candle color RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators change candlestick colors on the price chart to visually show RSI conditions like overbought/oversold levels or bullish/bearish momentum, using colors like red for overbought/bearish and green for oversold/bullish, helping traders spot reversals or strength at a glance without looking at the separate RSI pane. These custom indicators often color candles red above 70 (overbought), green below 30 (oversold), and keep default colors in between
        FREE
        Pivot MT5
        Dmitrij Isaenko
        Indicators
        The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level). Adapted to work in MT5 The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1. You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1) The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respec
        FREE
        Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
        Paul Conrad Carlson
        Indicators
        Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
        FREE
        Rainbow MT5
        Jamal El Alama
        4 (1)
        Indicators
        Description : Rainbow MT5 is a technical indicator based on Moving Average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, then this is a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, then this is a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT5 ) based on Rainbow MT5 indicator is now available here . MT4 version is available here .
        FREE
        Buyers of this product also purchase
        Smart Trend Trading System MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4.65 (55)
        Indicators
        New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
        Power Candles MT5
        Daniel Stein
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Power Candles – Strength-Based Entry Signals for Any Market Power Candles brings Stein Investments’ proven strength analysis directly onto your price chart. Instead of reacting to price alone, each candle is colored based on real market strength, allowing you to instantly identify momentum build-ups, strength acceleration, and clean trend transitions. One Logic for All Markets Power Candles works automatically on all trading symbols . The indicator detects whether the current symbol is a Forex p
        Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
        Ich Khiem Nguyen
        3.29 (7)
        Indicators
        Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
        Divergence Bomber
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.96 (76)
        Indicators
        Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
        Sirikorn Rungsang
        4.91 (32)
        Indicators
        Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure across multiple timeframes, while displaying Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision. Real
        ARIPoint
        Temirlan Kdyrkhan
        1 (1)
        Indicators
        ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
        Azimuth Pro
        Ottaviano De Cicco
        Indicators
        LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
        Trend Screener Pro MT5
        STE S.S.COMPANY
        4.84 (99)
        Indicators
        Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
        FX Power MT5 NG
        Daniel Stein
        5 (28)
        Indicators
        FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
        Smart Stop Indicator MT5
        Daniel Stein
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Smart Stop Indicator – Intelligent Stop-Loss Precision Directly on Your Chart Overview The Smart Stop Indicator is the tailored solution for traders who want to place their stop loss clearly and methodically instead of guessing or relying on gut feeling. This tool combines classic price-action logic (higher highs, lower lows) with modern breakout recognition to identify where the next logical stop level truly is. Whether in trending markets, ranges, or fast breakout phases, the indicator displ
        Grabber System MT5
        Ihor Otkydach
        4.8 (20)
        Indicators
        Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
        Game Changer Indicator mt5
        Vasiliy Strukov
        4.67 (6)
        Indicators
        Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
        Atomic Analyst MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4.31 (26)
        Indicators
        New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
        M1 Scalper Pro MT5
        Elif Kaya
        5 (9)
        Indicators
        - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
        Ace Trend
        Mikhail Sergeev
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
        SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
        Devie Arevalo Montemayor
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
        FX Volume MT5
        Daniel Stein
        4.79 (24)
        Indicators
        FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
        IX Power MT5
        Daniel Stein
        4.92 (12)
        Indicators
        IX Power: Unlock Market Insights for Indices, Commodities, Cryptos, and Forex Overview IX Power is a versatile tool designed to analyze the strength of indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and forex symbols. While FX Power offers the highest precision for forex pairs by leveraging all available currency pair data, IX Power focuses exclusively on the underlying symbol’s market data. This makes IX Power an excellent choice for non-forex markets and a reliable option for forex charts when deta
        TrendLine PRO MT5
        Evgenii Aksenov
        4.67 (33)
        Indicators
        The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
        Trend indicator AI mt5
        Ramil Minniakhmetov
        5 (12)
        Indicators
        Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
        Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
        Issam Kassas
        4 (14)
        Indicators
        First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
        Quantum TrendPulse
        Bogdan Ion Puscasu
        5 (19)
        Indicators
        Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
        Gold Entry Sniper
        Tahir Mehmood
        5 (1)
        Indicators
        Gold Entry Sniper – Professional Multi-Timeframe ATR Dashboard for Gold Scalping & Swing Trading Gold Entry Sniper is a cutting-edge MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to give traders precise buy/sell signals for XAUUSD and other symbols, powered by ATR Trailing Stop logic and a multi-timeframe analysis dashboard . Built for both scalpers and swing traders, it combines real-time market direction , dynamic stop levels , and professional visual dashboards to help you identify high-probability gold en
        Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
        Franck Martin
        4.69 (13)
        Indicators
        Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
        Macroeconomic Analyzer
        DARIO GALLIONE
        Indicators
        Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
        Matreshka
        Dimitr Trifonov
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
        Advanced Supply Demand MT5
        Bernhard Schweigert
        4.5 (14)
        Indicators
        Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
        Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
        Juvenille Emperor Limited
        5 (17)
        Indicators
        Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
        TPSproTREND PrO MT5
        Roman Podpora
        4.74 (19)
        Indicators
        TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
        Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
        Prime Horizon
        5 (2)
        Indicators
        Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automates the analysis of market structure and ICT / Smart Money concepts. It does not open or manage any trades: it is a visual analysis tool , not a trading robot. What the indicator shows The indicator scans the chart and highlights the following information: Market structure: significant swings, HH, HL, LH, LL Breaks of structure: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of
        More from author
        Strategy B
        Ivan Pochta
        5 (2)
        Experts
        Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
        Gold Action EAI
        Ivan Pochta
        Experts
        Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5 and M15 You do not need to configure anything. Simply at
        Stock Trader Pro MT5
        Ivan Pochta
        5 (12)
        Experts
        Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
        Stock Eagle EA MT5
        Ivan Pochta
        5 (1)
        Experts
        Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
        Aureon EA
        Ivan Pochta
        Experts
        Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
        Stock Trader Hedge MT5
        Ivan Pochta
        5 (4)
        Experts
        ====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
        DiverX
        Ivan Pochta
        Indicators
        DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
        FREE
        DiverX MT4
        Ivan Pochta
        Indicators
        DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
        FREE
        Gold Trenches EAI
        Ivan Pochta
        Experts
        Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
        Filter:
        No reviews
        Reply to review