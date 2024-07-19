Tick Database — export of tick database from MT5 terminal to MT4.

The utility provides access to the tick database in real time. This is necessary to generate synthetic charts in the MT4 terminal, which initially does not provide for loading a tick database.

For example, you can organize permanent access to the tick database for the Seconds Chart utility.

If the opening time of the current candle in the terminals is different, then you need to specify the time offset in hours.

Example

We open M1 charts in both terminals.

In the MT4 terminal, the opening time of the current candle is one hour less than in the MT5 terminal.

To offset this difference, we specify a time offset of -1 hour.

Time Offset (hh) = -1

The default value is 0 when the time in the terminals is the same.